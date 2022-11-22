ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game

By DJ Byrnes
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GHp3_0jJvetZT00

The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies . The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th.

The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players.

Both the ACC and Virginia decided on the cancelation.

“The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan,” the conference said in a statement.

The game was set to be the final game of the Cavaliers’ 2022 regular season.

The announcement comes in the wake of the shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players : Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

Two others were injured in the attack and are expected to recover from their injuries

Former Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been arrested and accused of the premeditated murder that happened on a university bus as the victims returned from a field trip. His father told the media his son “had some problems” before the random act of violence.

Jones Jr. is considered innocent until proven guilty.

[ Roanoke Times ]

