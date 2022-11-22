ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can get huge markdowns on these streaming services during Black Friday 2022: Save on HBO Max, Paramount Plus and more

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Alex Kane and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
 3 days ago

Watch you favorite TV shows, movies and more with big markdowns on these top streaming services for Black Friday. Reviewed

Some great deals are going up this year ahead of Black Friday , and the various major streaming platforms are also getting in on the action.

Early Black Friday deals have come for the streaming services. Warner Bros. Discover is showcasing an 80% savings when you sign up, knocking down the monthly price for new and returning customers down to $1.99/month (on ad-supported tiers) for HBO Max , while Discover Plus is just 99 cents a month. Disney Plus is also raising their bundle prices next month, so hop on that $79.99 a year price for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ before 12/8. Keep in mind, though, that some Black Friday offers may only apply for new subscribers.

Whether you're a movie buff, a parent, a romcom fan, or just an omnivorous TV hound looking for your next favorite show, here are the best deals you can get on streaming for Black Friday 2022.

Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the 120+ best deals for you to shop

Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday

The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

The best Black Friday streaming deals

  1. HBO Max: $1.99 a month for three months (ad-tier only). Sign up for an HBO Max account and get an 80% savings. Stream thousands of blockbusters, hit TV shows, and documentaries for $1.99 a month.
  2. Disney Plus: Lock in $79.99 a year for the Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney Plus bundle . Sign up for the Disney Plus bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ and you'll be locked into a 25% savings before the price goes up in December.
  3. Paramount+: 50% off your annual plan for the first year. Stream your favorite movies and shows, including Showtime, with this half-off deal for your first year.
  4. Discovery Plus: 99 cents a month for three months. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also get Discovery+ as an add-on channel for 99 cents per month (for two months).
  5. STARZ: $5 a month for three months. Watch STARZ originals and movies you love with a deal that gets you three months of streaming for just $5 a month.
  6. Sling TV will have Black Friday deals starting on November 26. We don't know the details yet, but Sling is promising a "great" offer later this week.

