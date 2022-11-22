ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

wchstv.com

Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man wanted in connection with Portsmouth shooting considered armed and dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Portsmouth, Ohio, said a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of two other men is considered armed and dangerous. Anthony L. “LA” Kearns, 25, of Scioto County, is wanted in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that left two men dead in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street, just outside of Frank & Steins Lounge, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchstv.com

Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Scioto County, Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Scioto County, Ohio, troopers said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth was struck by a pickup truck after he walked into the roadway along U.S. 23, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Vehicle strikes house in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and house in Kanawha County. The incident happened along Big Tyler Road, according to a social media post Tuesday from the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Photos from the scene were posted to the department’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple crews battle morning apartment fire in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple fire crews battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the call for the fire came in about 6:30 a.m. on Brick Circle in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers said people were inside at the time of the fire and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

64th Model Railroad Show set for this weekend in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual model train show that has been a tradition for more than half a century returns this weekend in Huntington. The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena, according to organizers. Hosted by the Appalachian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Blenko Glass Company Milton, WV

Explore our iconic collections & see what makes us the most colorful name in glass! Featured in magazines, TV appearances, & various online publications. Mouth Blown Glassware. Skilled Craftsmanship. Since 1893. Handcrafted Artistry. Types: Water Bottles, Vases, Pitchers, Decanters, Bowls, Lamps, Art Glass, Candle Holders, Suncatchers, Drinking Glasses.
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
MICHIGAN STATE
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Glen's Sporting Goods, Huntington, WV

We offer custom screen printing for schools, businesses, clubs, sports and organizations. There are no art fees, no initial screen fees* and a short turnaround time. We are also officially licensed to print for Marshall University (design must be approved). TEAM SALES. We are staffed by specialists who are ready...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Hurricane gears up for Small Business Saturday

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Main Street in Hurricane prepped Friday for Small Business Saturday. Last year's Small Business Saturday was a huge success in Hurricane. This year, businesses are hoping it will be even bigger. “It was just very busy. Everyone was excited for a lot of Christmas shopping,"...
HURRICANE, WV

