Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
Shooting hospitalizes hunter, W.Va. Natural Resources Police lead investigation
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County hunter was hospitalized after he was shot and wounded by his own gun. The deer rifle reportedly went off during a bumpy four-wheeler ride in the Alum Creek woods off Brounland Road. Paramedics and law enforcement rushed to the scene of...
St. Albans police seek help from the public in locating missing man
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — St. Albans police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. James Lester, 48 has been missing since Nov. 15, according to police. Lester has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 180 pounds. Police report he was last...
Two more students injured in Kentucky school bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Good news out of Magoffin County, Kentucky, where the school system reported the day after Thanksgiving that two more students injured in a bus crash have been released from the hospital. One student and the driver remain hospitalized, according to a Facebook post Friday...
Sheriff's office: Barricaded man shot by Putnam County deputies has died; sheriff on leave
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:30 p.m. 11/24/22. A man who barricaded himself in his home and was shot by Putnam County deputies on Wednesday has died, the sheriff’s office said. Jesse Hall, 26, of Eleanor died Thursday morning after he was shot by deputies who were...
Police: Man wanted in connection with Portsmouth shooting considered armed and dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Portsmouth, Ohio, said a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of two other men is considered armed and dangerous. Anthony L. “LA” Kearns, 25, of Scioto County, is wanted in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that left two men dead in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street, just outside of Frank & Steins Lounge, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Scioto County, Ohio, troopers said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth was struck by a pickup truck after he walked into the roadway along U.S. 23, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Vehicle strikes house in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and house in Kanawha County. The incident happened along Big Tyler Road, according to a social media post Tuesday from the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Photos from the scene were posted to the department’s...
Multiple crews battle morning apartment fire in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple fire crews battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the call for the fire came in about 6:30 a.m. on Brick Circle in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers said people were inside at the time of the fire and...
64th Model Railroad Show set for this weekend in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual model train show that has been a tradition for more than half a century returns this weekend in Huntington. The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena, according to organizers. Hosted by the Appalachian...
BridgeValley nursing program for high school students approved as charter school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board has approved the state’s fifth charter school – a BridgeValley Community and Technical College program that will provide an accelerated nursing program option high school students. In its application for the charter school, BridgeValley said the...
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
Wager this: Ohio, Michigan governors have friendly bet on Ohio State-Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — When players competing in the intense Ohio State-Michigan rivalry hit the field on Saturday, there will be more than a perfect season, a Big Ten East championship and bragging rights on the line. The governors of the teams’ respective states may have to pay up...
Churches prepare more than 12,000 Thanksgiving dinners for Eastern Kentuckians in need
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Volunteers in Pikeville, Kentucky spent Wednesday preparing more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals. This is the sixth year for the One Church Thanksgiving Dinner. Larry Miller serves as a board member for the group that includes more than 100 churches. "You always know the meals are...
Hurricane gears up for Small Business Saturday
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Main Street in Hurricane prepped Friday for Small Business Saturday. Last year's Small Business Saturday was a huge success in Hurricane. This year, businesses are hoping it will be even bigger. “It was just very busy. Everyone was excited for a lot of Christmas shopping,"...
