Kingfisher County, OK

4 dead, 1 hurt following an alleged hostage situation in Oklahoma

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR, Kaitor Kay/KFOR
 3 days ago

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An investigation is underway in Kingfisher County after four people were found dead and another hurt following a violent attack at a marijuana grow farm.

“Last night, the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to this location on a hostage situation. When they arrived at the situation, it turned deadly,” said Capt. Stan Florence, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said on Sunday night, Kingfisher County deputies responded to the grow, just north of Lacey.

Former Police Chief Ramsay plans to sue City of Wichita

They found four people, men and women, dead on the 10-acre farm.

“Can you tell us if this was an international grow operation?” asked NBC affiliate KFOR. “It appears to be,” replied Capt. Florence.

While Jack Quirk, a journalist with the local paper, All About Hennessey , was on the scene. He helped firefighters set up a landing pad so the fifth victim could be flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

“Life EMS brought out a gentleman that had been shot twice, loaded him on the medical helicopter and flew him to a medical center,” said Quirk. “While we were at the landing zone, which is about a half a mile from here, they held the fire department back while the sheriff’s department was investigating.”

Man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in south Wichita

All night and morning, investigators had eyes from the skies and on the ground.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents used drones while Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched from a helicopter. Armed agents went from building to building to search for suspects.

They didn’t have any luck. However, investigators say they do have a suspect in mind.

“Don’t know if they’re related, don’t know if they were coworkers, but, certainly these individuals or we believe all familiar with each other,” replied Capt. Florence.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or any other information about them.

The OSBI said they have found a grow license, but it’s up to the OBN to determine if it is current.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 6

Trina Jones
3d ago

no more international grows...no more Chinese owned grows.....no more Chinese nationals shell grows....if we can't own land in their countries they can't own ours period!

Reply(1)
8
