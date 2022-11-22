I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO