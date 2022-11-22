ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Shop The 5th Annual ‘Makers Market’ In St. Cloud December 3rd 2022

The 5th Annual 'Makers Market' Holiday Shopping event is coming to St. Cloud on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. The event will be held at The Regency Venue, 912 East St. Germain in downtown St. Cloud, and will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Jules' Bistro will be joining in the fun providing special 'Makers Market' lunches and offering their very popular charcuterie boxes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud

Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Area’s “EPIC” Gaining in Popularity

The work to connect area businesses with the future workforce continues with the EPIC program. EPIC is a community collaborative providing career exploration opportunities for the St. Cloud area future workforce to ensure they identify the career path best aligned for their passions and skill sets. Gail Cruikshank is the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?

I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Community Challenge Raising Money for Local Food Shelves

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local company is helping fight hunger in central Minnesota this winter. Stearns Bank National Association and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up for a Community Challenge. The fundraiser will support three area food shelves through the upcoming holiday season. Now through December...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud

Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This

Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud

I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN Exporters Set Record

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

