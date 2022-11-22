Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Cloud Council Establishes Where Cannabinoid Can Be Sold
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a lengthy discussion, the St. Cloud City Council has established where in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. On Monday night the council adopted an ordinance in the Land Development Code. Ultimately the council decided that the product can be sold in...
Shop The 5th Annual ‘Makers Market’ In St. Cloud December 3rd 2022
The 5th Annual 'Makers Market' Holiday Shopping event is coming to St. Cloud on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. The event will be held at The Regency Venue, 912 East St. Germain in downtown St. Cloud, and will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Jules' Bistro will be joining in the fun providing special 'Makers Market' lunches and offering their very popular charcuterie boxes.
New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud
Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
St. Cloud Area’s “EPIC” Gaining in Popularity
The work to connect area businesses with the future workforce continues with the EPIC program. EPIC is a community collaborative providing career exploration opportunities for the St. Cloud area future workforce to ensure they identify the career path best aligned for their passions and skill sets. Gail Cruikshank is the...
Small Brewery Sunday Is Being Celebrated At This Waite Park Brewery This Weekend
You have probably heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but have you heard of Small Brewery Sunday? It's an initiative from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, and the effort is to bring people into small breweries throughout Minnesota during the holiday weekend, hopefully bringing along an infusion of sales.
Will Businesses Near Schools Be Able To Sell CDB Products in St. Cloud?
Tonight, we may have an answer to the question; How far away from schools, parks, houses of worship, or similar businesses will sellers of CBD products and THC products have to be in order to do business?. PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT. There will be a public hearing during tonight's St. Cloud...
What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?
I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud, Waite Park; Thefts in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the owner came outside to realize his vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2011 blue Ford F150 pickup with Minnesota license DBZ 685.
Community Challenge Raising Money for Local Food Shelves
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local company is helping fight hunger in central Minnesota this winter. Stearns Bank National Association and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up for a Community Challenge. The fundraiser will support three area food shelves through the upcoming holiday season. Now through December...
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
St. Cloud State Accepting Submissions, Nominations for MLK Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Submissions are now being accepted for an annual contest. St. Cloud State University is asking for visual art and spoken word submissions from kids ages kindergarten through college for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Service weekend. This year’s Dexter R. Stanton...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud
Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This
Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
MN Exporters Set Record
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0