ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Man struck by ambulance on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGYAg_0jJveWSs00

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being struck by an ambulance on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.

The collision occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-94, near Massachusetts Avenue.

ABC 10News learned an ambulance was traveling on the freeway when it hit a man who was walking in the eastbound lanes.

The ambulance crew called for help and administered emergency aid for the man before another ambulance arrived to take the victim to an area hospital.

The extent of the man's injuries was unknown.

Authorities are trying to determine why the man was walking on the SR-94 lanes.

No other injuries were reported.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona

A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Pedestrians Hit by Car and Killed Thanksgiving Night in Oceanside

Two pedestrians were struck by a car and killed Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, according to police. Investigators believe the pedestrians were running across Oceanside Boulevard just west of Interstate 5 at around 8:30 p.m. when they were hit. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and came upon the accident, said...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Dead in Head-On Crash on SR-78 Near Ramona

At least one person has died in a head-on crash just east of Ramona on Friday, California Highway Patrol said. Two cars crashed just before 5 a.m. on state Route 78 near Rancho Santa Fe Court, CHP said. One person died at the scene and a second person was injured,...
RAMONA, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City

Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy