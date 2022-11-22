Possible plea deal coming for Providence chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching three patients

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
cachevalleydaily.com
Communities celebrate the coming of the holidays this weekend
LOGAN – Generally, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is the Christmas kick-off for many communities in and around Cache Valley. While Logan City holds their annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on historic Center Street and on Saturday, Nov. 26. from 4 to 6 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State volleyball Mountain West Champions once again with 3-1 victory over San Josè State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State volleyball (22-10, 11-7 MW) is going dancing for the first time since 2010 after defeating San Josè State in the Mountain West Championship on Friday night. USU, who earned a share of the 2021 regular season MW title, won its first conference...
