Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
Tornado leaves behind damage in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) a severe storm in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish leaves behind roof damage to multiple budlings and several trees down.
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Warm Front Will Move Through Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky Sunday Morning
(WOWK) – We saw some lighter scattered rain showers to start Black Friday in the tristate area, but those showers did clear up for Small Business Saturday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain will move in overnight tonight into Sunday to close out the weekend. Widespread light to moderate rain showers will cover most […]
Mississippi hospital grades fall in newest safety analysis
(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety. In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north
As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
wbrz.com
Cruise passenger rescued by helicopter after going overboard off Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS - Rescuers fished a cruise ship passenger out of the Gulf of Mexico on Thanksgiving Day after he went missing in the water for hours. The U.S. Coast Guard said the passenger was reported missing from the Carnival Valor around 2:30 p.m. An alert went out to all...
NOLA.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
arklatexweekend.com
Explore BELIEVE at the Shreveport Aquarium
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - You’re invited to an incredible interactive and magical Christmas journeys in the Ark-La-Tex. The Shreveport Aquarium hosts BELIEVE! Lights the Night for a third year. The aquarium has been transformed into a holiday spectacle with many family favorite activities. Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
