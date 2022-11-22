ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Ash Jurberg

Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north

As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
arklatexweekend.com

Explore BELIEVE at the Shreveport Aquarium

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - You’re invited to an incredible interactive and magical Christmas journeys in the Ark-La-Tex. The Shreveport Aquarium hosts BELIEVE! Lights the Night for a third year. The aquarium has been transformed into a holiday spectacle with many family favorite activities. Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
