There’s been some bad blood between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns since the two teams matched up in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Suns came from behind in that series to knock the Lakers out in six games. A back-and-forth between Anthony Davis and Devin Booker followed, centered on a potential outcome of the game if the Purple and Gold had entered the series fully fit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO