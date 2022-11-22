Read full article on original website
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
This will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Loved Patrick Beverley’s Reaction In Altercation With Suns’ Deandre Ayton
The Los Angeles Lakers showed they can rely on one another during the altercation between Patrick Beverley and Deandre Ayton in the 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. As Austin Reaves attempts a layup late in the fourth quarter, he appeared to be inadvertently hit in the face by Suns star Devin Booker. But as Reaves fell to the ground, Deandre Ayton stood over him and stared him down, prompting Patrick Beverley to shove him in the back.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Praises Patrick Beverley For Having Austin Reaves’ Back In Loss To Suns
There’s been some bad blood between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns since the two teams matched up in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Suns came from behind in that series to knock the Lakers out in six games. A back-and-forth between Anthony Davis and Devin Booker followed, centered on a potential outcome of the game if the Purple and Gold had entered the series fully fit.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Played With Numbness In Left Arm Vs. Suns After Hitting Funny Bone
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis continued his recent dominant stretch on Tuesday night, this time torching the Phoenix Suns with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks. Unfortunately, the Lakers were unable to keep their win streak going as they fell to Phoenix by 10 points, but Davis was clearly the best player on the court once again.
Lakers News: Victor Wembanyama Uses Kobe Bryant For Inspiration
Even though the 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing, the spotlight for potential incoming professional basketball players has been brighter than ever with Victor Wembanyama being the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama, who plays professional basketball in France for the Metropolitans, has arguably...
Anthony Davis Pleased With How Lakers Are Playing Ahead Of LeBron James’ Potential Return
Anthony Davis couldn’t carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a fourth straight win despite another excellent performance in the 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Davis ended the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks, a packed stat line no one has ever been able to record before in the NBA. But the Purple and Gold’s shooting let them down again as they only made 18.2% of their 3-point attempts on Tuesday.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Goes On Scoring Flurry In Comeback Win Against Supersonics
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant could score points in bunches, and sometimes with no warning, a trait he demonstrated to opponent after opponent throughout his 20-year NBA career. Such was the case on Nov. 24, 2005, against Ray Allen and the Seattle Supersonics. In a game that would have...
