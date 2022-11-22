Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
WWL-TV
243 families will be missing a loved one this Thanksgiving in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is a time when loved ones all come together to give thanks, but some families are missing a table setting this year. Two-hundred-and-forty-three New Orleans families have lost a child, mother, father or sibling to violence this year alone. Those families remembering the person they lost instead of celebrating life.
Watch Elton John Launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Display
Two days after his final full show in the U.S., Elton John made a guest appearance in New York to launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday celebrations. He performed classic track “Your Song” in the street outside the department store, after being driven from the store entrance to a waiting piano in a buggy that features star-shaped glasses on the front.
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
These New Orleans nuns dish out cookies with a recipe 80 years in the baking
Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family pray every morning as the sun rises. For Sister Geneva James, the baker-in-chief this holiday season, that means praying for Christmas cookies.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions
NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish
GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
houmatimes.com
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son
NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
biteofthebest.com
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
1000 turkeys given away in "world's largest turkey fry"
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — While many people have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving prepping, some groups in the area have spent months preparing. 1,000 turkeys are prepped, fried and distributed in what the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club calls the World’s Largest Turkey Fry. The event, which...
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
NOLA.com
$2.3M Tchefuncta home boasts elegant country living featuring Chicago brick, oak and pine
An elegant residence sits among the trees of Tchefuncta Country Club, peacefully placed on Hummingbird Road in this venerable St. Tammany Parish development. The spacious Covington dwelling features five bedrooms, four full and two half baths and more than 6,500 square feet of living space with unique and inviting aspects throughout.
