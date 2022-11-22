ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

243 families will be missing a loved one this Thanksgiving in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is a time when loved ones all come together to give thanks, but some families are missing a table setting this year. Two-hundred-and-forty-three New Orleans families have lost a child, mother, father or sibling to violence this year alone. Those families remembering the person they lost instead of celebrating life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Watch Elton John Launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Display

Two days after his final full show in the U.S., Elton John made a guest appearance in New York to launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday celebrations. He performed classic track “Your Song” in the street outside the department store, after being driven from the store entrance to a waiting piano in a buggy that features star-shaped glasses on the front.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Classic Rock 105.1

Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops

Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions

NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday

Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son

NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
ALABAMA STATE
biteofthebest.com

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

1000 turkeys given away in "world's largest turkey fry"

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — While many people have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving prepping, some groups in the area have spent months preparing. 1,000 turkeys are prepped, fried and distributed in what the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club calls the World’s Largest Turkey Fry. The event, which...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
