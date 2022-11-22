Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Christmas Tree Lighting festivity on Tuesday 11/29
On Tuesday (November 29), the Town of Yucca Valley will flip the switch and light up the town’s official Christmas tree. The pre-lighting event begins at 5 p.m., in front of the Yucca Valley Library on the corner of Highway 62 and Old Woman Springs road. The tree will...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Community Center closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving (11/24-11/25)
The Twentynine Palms Parks & Recreation Department announced they will be closing the Twentynine Palms Community Center tomorrow (November 24) and Friday (November 25) for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Community Center located at 6547 Freedom Way, will re-open on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11AM. For the full program schedule,...
z1077fm.com
Remembering Jerry Cobb of Twentynine Palms, 74
Jerry Cobb, a 70 year resident of Twentynine Palms, died on October 24. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his sons Kevin and Greg. Jerry Cobb was a business owner, known for Cobb’s Body Shop which operated for more than 60 years. A service is being...
ukenreport.com
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet
In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
thepalmspringspost.com
Carne asada crackdown? City looks to regulate pop-up food stands setting up on sidewalks, street corners
Acting on concerns expressed by some in the business community, the Palm Springs City Council will consider moves to begin regulating street food vendors at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. A revised food truck ordinance could follow. At issue: Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg said Tuesday the...
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
z1077fm.com
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission Land Development – New Chipotle, Short Term Rentals transfers
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission met in a short and concise meeting last night. At the Planning Commission meeting, the Town Staff updated the Commissioners on the current Land Development Report. Chipotle is mailing their technical reports – traffic, air quality, fire, and geotechnical. There is a new glamping project...
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley High School Students comment on recent fights and violence
At last week’s MUSD board meeting, a Yucca Valley High School teacher gave his students a voice during public comment regarding the recent uptick in on campus violence. Since September we’ve heard plenty about what teachers, administration, parents, and law enforcement have to say about the current rash of on-campus violence at Yucca Valley High. But during the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s (November 15) MUSD board meeting, American Government teacher Jason Bolt gave a sorely needed voice for his students at Yucca Valley High, taking the opportunity to read comments regarding the violence at their school, and what his students believe should be done to prevent further outbreaks.
z1077fm.com
Women arrested for suspected ‘assault with scissors’ at Joshua Tree gas station
A woman was arrested for suspicion of assault with scissors at the Joshua Tree Valero gas station last week. On Wednesday, November 16, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a woman who was armed with a pair of scissors, saying that she was “dying,” and attacking women at the gas station.
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley
A 26-year-old Cathedral City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Imperial County over the weekend. The crash happened on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., south of Brawley, in the area of Dogwood Road and Ralph Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Cathedral City man was driving a Kia southbound on Dogwood The post Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
An air ambulance is on its way to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Indio. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed that passengers in at least one of the vehicle requires extrication. There was no word on any injuries The post Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed one person was extricated from the vehicle. The patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There The post One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands
The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man seen on camera stealing an ATM device from the front counter of a store last month. The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Police said the business owner contacted detectives The post Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands appeared first on KESQ.
