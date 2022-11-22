ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

z1077fm.com

Remembering Jerry Cobb of Twentynine Palms, 74

Jerry Cobb, a 70 year resident of Twentynine Palms, died on October 24. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his sons Kevin and Greg. Jerry Cobb was a business owner, known for Cobb’s Body Shop which operated for more than 60 years. A service is being...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
ukenreport.com

Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns

Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet

In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread

A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case

A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley High School Students comment on recent fights and violence

At last week’s MUSD board meeting, a Yucca Valley High School teacher gave his students a voice during public comment regarding the recent uptick in on campus violence. Since September we’ve heard plenty about what teachers, administration, parents, and law enforcement have to say about the current rash of on-campus violence at Yucca Valley High. But during the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s (November 15) MUSD board meeting, American Government teacher Jason Bolt gave a sorely needed voice for his students at Yucca Valley High, taking the opportunity to read comments regarding the violence at their school, and what his students believe should be done to prevent further outbreaks.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
disneydining.com

Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident

Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution

You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley

A 26-year-old Cathedral City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Imperial County over the weekend. The crash happened on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., south of Brawley, in the area of Dogwood Road and Ralph Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Cathedral City man was driving a Kia southbound on Dogwood The post Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed one person was extricated from the vehicle. The patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There The post One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands

The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man seen on camera stealing an ATM device from the front counter of a store last month. The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Police said the business owner contacted detectives The post Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

