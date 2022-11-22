ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

Commander of 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Louisiana Relieved of Duty after Inappropriate Text Messages

According to an article in the Army Times, Colonel Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team has been relieved of his duties. Louisiana National Guard Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties effective immediately after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana is Ready to Shine at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

When your family sits down to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday morning, make sure to keep an eye out for Louisiana's special Celebration Gator float!. This is the second year for Louisiana to appear in the famous New York City parade. Last year, the float featured Grammy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, NAACP Image, Critics' Choice, and Academy Award-winning Louisiana recording artist and television personality Jon Baptiste.
LOUISIANA STATE
Former Pelican Anthony Davis is Upset at the Pelicans for Never Giving Him a Tribute Video

The 2022-2023 NBA season is well underway. As of today, there have been between 18-20 games played between all the teams in the league. The New Orleans Pelicans have been awesome behind Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are the 4th seed tied with the 3rd seed at 11-8. Then when you compare to the former franchise player of the Pels in Anthony Davis, the Pels are leaps and bounds ahead of the Lakers.
