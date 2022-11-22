The 2022-2023 NBA season is well underway. As of today, there have been between 18-20 games played between all the teams in the league. The New Orleans Pelicans have been awesome behind Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are the 4th seed tied with the 3rd seed at 11-8. Then when you compare to the former franchise player of the Pels in Anthony Davis, the Pels are leaps and bounds ahead of the Lakers.

