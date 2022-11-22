Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Unscathed as Three Artists Go Home
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for the first live results show of the season, as three artists were eliminated following Monday’s Top 16 performances in the Live Playoffs. At the end of the night, Bryce Leatherwood won the Instant Save, meaning Team Blake kept all four artists in the competition.
‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs
The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
44% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Kevin Hawkins was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]
During the first week of “The Voice” live shows, the following three artists said goodbye after losing the instant save: Kevin Hawkins of Team Gwen Stefani, Kate Kalvach of Team Camila Cabello and Sasha Hurtado of Team John Legend. That left just the Top 13 contestants still in the competition. Gold Derby ran a poll after their ousters asking who was wrongfully eliminated, and the results are extremely close with the top two-vote getters being within a single percentage point. Here are the complete poll results: 44% — Kevin Hawkins 43% — Kate Kalvach 13% — Sasha Hurtado SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won...
Gwen Stefani moved to tears by Justin Aaron's 'The Voice' performance: 'I’m in awe of you'
There was no shortage of honest feeling for Team Gwen singers Alyssa Witrado and Justin Aaron during the second round of live shows Monday night.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
AOL Corp
What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage
Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA 'Voice' contestant is kicked off without a sound. Fans react to the silent elimination
Nov. 2—Washington state's contestant on "The Voice" was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds. After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, received high praise during the show's blind auditions, he chose to be a part of Blake Shelton's team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
msn.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Loretta Lynn Pre-Recorded Special Message That Aired at Her Memorial Service
Country music icon Loretta Lynn gave a heartfelt message at her memorial service via a touching pre-recorded message. The meaningful words were delivered to those who were mourning the star by Loretta Lynn herself at the Grand Ole Opry during a Sunday (October 30) service. A crowd of mourners gathered...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Alabama’s Randy Owen on Jeff Cook’s Death: ‘I’m Hurt in a Way I Can’t Describe’
Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry each released statements about the death of group co-founder Jeff Cook. Both remember him as a brilliant musician and a brother in music. "I'm hurt in a way I can't describe," Owen writes. The 73-year-old guitarist died on Monday (Nov. 7). He'd been battling...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Wide Open Country
Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.https://www.wideopencountry.com/
Comments / 1