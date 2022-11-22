ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

msn.com

Bob Dylan's High School Yearbook Showed His Dreams Of Musical Stardom Started Early

Bob Dylan is one of the most important and influential artists in rock, pop, and especially folk music. In fact, it is the folk genre that he is most associated with. As stated in Psyche, Dylan's early days as a singer and songwriter saw him diving deep into the folk tradition, often reimagining existing songs in his own style and reusing many of the tropes of the genre in his formative songs. Woody Guthrie was a particularly strong influence on the aspiring musician when he was getting started in the early 1960s.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Q 105.7

Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’

Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Bruce Springsteen’s Misguided Homage

What is it about reaching their 70s that makes great songwriters want to sing old songs they didn’t write? Paul McCartney reached backwards to pre-Beatles music and released an album of mostly Tin Pan Alley ditties, slipping in a couple of originals in the same style, in 2012, the year he turned 70. Bob Dylan took up crooning vintage standards associated with Frank Sinatra for the first of several albums in this vein when he was 73, in 2015. Now Bruce Springsteen, at 73, has offered up a new album consisting wholly of covers of soul-music songs from his younger days.
American Songwriter

Roger Waters Releases Darker Version of Pink Floyd Classic “Comfortably Numb”

Roger Waters has released “Comfortably Numb 2022,” a more somber version of Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall track. “During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill,” said Waters in a statement. “I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

