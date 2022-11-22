ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results

Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AllHuskers

The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa

On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Campbell, Hawkeyes plan to cherish the moment

IOWA CITY — For four years, Jack Campbell has joined hands with teammates and they have taken the field together before the start of every Iowa football game. As is tradition, the senior linebacker will enter Kinnick Stadium on his own Friday. He’ll be one of 27 Hawkeye seniors...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal

NICEVILLE, Florida — Freshman Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser. “It didn’t...
CLEMSON, SC
KTEN.com

10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa

A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
FAIRFAX, IA
KCRG.com

6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Raptors are gearing up for Indoor Soccer Season

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Iowa Raptors held their second meet and greet before kicking off their Indoor Soccer Season. The soccer club held their first meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Aliant Energy Powerhouse. The meet and greet come a couple of days before the team's...
IOWA CITY, IA

