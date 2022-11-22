Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results
Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
KC Receiver Makes Call for Iowa Football on Thanksgiving
cbs2iowa.com
Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN teaming up with 'The Onion' for Iowa-themed merchandise
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN is teaming up with the satirical news site The Onion for a limited release of merchandise with both Iowa-centric and nationwide appeal. RAYGUN, known for making t-shirts with slogans like “wake up and smell the crunchberries,'' referencing Cedar Rapids, is expanding its...
cbs2iowa.com
Where you can recycle oil/grease after Thanksgiving in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A reminder to not pour oil or grease down the drain. There are locations around eastern Iowa that takes all of that. Iowa City's East Side Recycling Center accepts vegetable oil. You can fill up a plastic bottle and drop it off...
The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa
On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
Sioux City Journal
Campbell, Hawkeyes plan to cherish the moment
IOWA CITY — For four years, Jack Campbell has joined hands with teammates and they have taken the field together before the start of every Iowa football game. As is tradition, the senior linebacker will enter Kinnick Stadium on his own Friday. He’ll be one of 27 Hawkeye seniors...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
KCRG.com
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
cbs2iowa.com
No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal
NICEVILLE, Florida — Freshman Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser. “It didn’t...
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces return of longtime assistant to serve as honorary captain for Nebraska game
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
KCTV 5
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Raptors are gearing up for Indoor Soccer Season
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Iowa Raptors held their second meet and greet before kicking off their Indoor Soccer Season. The soccer club held their first meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Aliant Energy Powerhouse. The meet and greet come a couple of days before the team's...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Comments / 0