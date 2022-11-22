Northwest Montana check stations reporting mixed results

KALISPELL — Montana’s general deer and elk season is wrapping up on Nov. 27, 2022.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports that so far this season, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana.

The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down, according to FWP.

Check stations are open on weekends during general deer and elk hunting season from 10 a.m. to approximately 1.5 hours past sunset.

The regional stations are located at U.S. Highway 2 West of Kalispell, Montana Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 west of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney.

Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter whether they harvested an animal or not.

The counts at the stations represent a sampling of the harvest and do not represent the complete number of animals taken.

While the general hunting season ends after this week, hunters will still have opportunities into winter.

Certain areas have continued elk hunting opportunities , and there is also Montana’s muzzleloader heritage hunting season for deer and elk which runs from Dec. 10 until Dec. 18.