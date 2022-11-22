ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
MARION, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Burn big calories at Dubuque’s 50th annual Turkey Trot fun run

Thanksgiving Dinner is typically a massive feast for many folks. Therefore it is an excellent reason to run the 50th Annual Wahlert Catholic High School Turkey Trot. Burning a few calories before your Thanksgiving dinner can tremendously benefit your waistline. Still, more importantly, it is a lot of fun and a great way to start the holiday festivities.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Peosta’s Darkbird Taphouse Offers Delicious Drinks and Eats

Trying out new restaurants is one of the most simple yet enjoyable pleasures of life. It's a new adventure in itself. It's even more special when you do it with someone and make it an afternoon. So, on a sleepy, slightly brisk Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I trekked over to Peosta, IA to check out Darkbird Taphouse.
PEOSTA, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

North Linn & Central City Schools to Share Staff

The Central City and North Linn school boards have reached an agreement to share a Superintendent starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The Central City board approved the agreement at a special board meeting held Wednesday, November 16, the North Linn board approved the agreement at their board meeting on Tuesday, November 22.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat

A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Win Free Tickets to See the Illusionists at The Five Flags Center

The winter holiday season is typically a magical time of the year, especially with fun performances at the Five Flags Theater in Downtown Dubuque. Winning a pair of tickets to The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays performance scheduled for 7:30 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, promises to make this holiday even more exciting and memorable.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Highland Community College in Freeport to Spotlight Exceptional Local Talent at Holiday Concert

It just wouldn't be the Holiday season here in the tri-states without the festive sounds of familiar and new holiday songs!. You'll get to experience both at a Holiday Concert by the Highland Community College Chorale and Youth Choir at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre located in the Ferguson Fine Arts Center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, Illinois.
FREEPORT, IL
littlevillagemag.com

Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County

The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show

The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Police Release Names of Those Involved in Van-Tractor Accident in Farley, IA

The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.
FARLEY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special

If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy