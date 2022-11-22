ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Staten Island, NY

Staten Island is a borough in New York filled with fun things to do with kids. Coextensive with Richmond County, the Lenape Tribe first occupied the protected park before a Dutch colony found it and settled in the 1600s. In 1898, Staten Island was part of New York City and...
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa

The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 24 and 25, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carol Marie Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21,2022 surrounded by her family. Carol (nee Cosgrove) was born on June 23, 1934, in Brooklyn, to Helen and Norbert Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St John’s University where she met her husband of 65 years, Peter Carroll, SJU basketball team center. Carol joyfully dedicated herself to her family, was a community volunteer and woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Oakwood. Read the full obit on SILive.
Is the Staten Island housing market beginning to cool?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mirroring a marked drop in real estate that is happening in cities across the United States, pending sales on Staten Island were down 37.5% in October, and down 20.1% for the year, according to the latest data culled by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR). It seems as of the borough’s housing market -- which has been competitive for the past two years -- is beginning to show signs of slowdown.
