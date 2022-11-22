Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Staten Island Black Friday shoppers’ reactions to the deals they scored: It was a mixed bag
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of shoppers crowded the Staten Island Mall and the Empire Outlets on Black Friday with loads of bags in hand as they strolled through stores to snag deals. Many people bought winter apparel and gift items for the holiday season. “Surprisingly, I feel like...
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Christmas tree lightings to inspire holiday spirit and a good appetite for DIY restaurant tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tree lightings at the center of towns or in prominent locations like Borough Hall or Empire Outlets afford revelers to try new eateries. In a section like Annadale, for instance, the restaurant options are rich and all within walking distance of each other — and the anticipated tree lighting.
Need a holiday gift idea? Here’s how to easily buy an authentic piece of Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Dom Provenzano and Gabriella Pappalardo were tasked with designing a T-shirt and sweatshirt logo that would proudly represent all of Staten Island’s many neighborhoods, the duo came up with a classic design. “We were going to focus on individual neighborhoods, highlighting each one on...
What’s inside that Staten Island building with the elk on the roof? | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That building on Richmond Avenue near the Arthur Kill Road intersection, with the elk on the roof, was built in the late 1800s. The stone and clapboard mansion at 3250 Richmond Ave. has been the site of Elks Lodge No. 841 since 1960. The group was...
Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s what to buy and what to avoid, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cyber Monday gives holiday shoppers a chance to snag some great deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Here’s a look at what to buy and what to avoid on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Nov. 28. ITEMS TO BUY. 1. Laptops/PCs. Shoppers...
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
9 things to do in NYC this Thanksgiving Day weekend (Nov. 24 - 27)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Staten Island, NY
Staten Island is a borough in New York filled with fun things to do with kids. Coextensive with Richmond County, the Lenape Tribe first occupied the protected park before a Dutch colony found it and settled in the 1600s. In 1898, Staten Island was part of New York City and...
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa
The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 24 and 25, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carol Marie Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21,2022 surrounded by her family. Carol (nee Cosgrove) was born on June 23, 1934, in Brooklyn, to Helen and Norbert Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St John’s University where she met her husband of 65 years, Peter Carroll, SJU basketball team center. Carol joyfully dedicated herself to her family, was a community volunteer and woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Oakwood. Read the full obit on SILive.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey
If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.
Is the Staten Island housing market beginning to cool?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mirroring a marked drop in real estate that is happening in cities across the United States, pending sales on Staten Island were down 37.5% in October, and down 20.1% for the year, according to the latest data culled by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR). It seems as of the borough’s housing market -- which has been competitive for the past two years -- is beginning to show signs of slowdown.
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
