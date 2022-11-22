Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after stunning Argentina at World Cup
King Salman of Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday in the country to mark the national team's stunning victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. The Green Falcons' 2-1 triumph over one of the world's top-ranked teams is among the biggest shock results in the...
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ecuador star Enner Valencia receives promising update after injury scare in World Cup vs. Netherlands
Ecuador star Enner Valencia is currently leading the Golden Boot race at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after bagging three goals in the first two games. On Friday, he also scored a crucial equalizer for his country as they played to a 1-1 draw with a very strong Netherlands side, leaving them in […] The post Ecuador star Enner Valencia receives promising update after injury scare in World Cup vs. Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Maradona’s World Cup absence ‘strange’ for Messi, Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. Friday marked the second...
Brazil vs Serbia – World Cup Group G: How they got there, form and prediction as Neymar and Co get underway in Qatar
THEY'RE the most successful nation in World Cup history with FIVE trophies to their name. But Brazil haven't gone all the way since a Ronaldo-inspired success in 2002. In fact, they've only ONCE made it past the quarter-finals in the 20 years since that day when they lost the third-place play-off to Holland in 2014 on home soil.
The 1 England player that Gareth Southgate must play moving forward at World Cup after lifeless draw with USMNT
After smashing Iran 6-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, England looked absolutely abysmal in a scoreless draw with the USMNT on Friday. Sure, the Americans did play rather well, but the Three Lions looked like a completely different side than the one who was firing on all cylinders in the final third earlier […] The post The 1 England player that Gareth Southgate must play moving forward at World Cup after lifeless draw with USMNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brazil gets worrying Neymar update after painful ankle injury in World Cup
Brazil may have beaten Serbia in their FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday night, but it may have come at a price with Neymar injured. With Brazil up 2-0 following back-to-back goals by Richarlison in the second half, the team took out Neymar in the 80th minute of the game. The Paris Saint-Germain striker was […] The post Brazil gets worrying Neymar update after painful ankle injury in World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Argentina honors Maradona anniversary, hopes memory can spur World Cup revival
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentines honored soccer icon Diego Maradona on Friday, the second anniversary of his death, including with a huge new painting of the striker in the center of Buenos Aires, hoping to spur the national team ahead of a must-win World Cup game.
Harry Kane gets real on the one key USMNT tactic that made life ‘difficult’ for England in the World Cup scoreless draw
In one of the most-anticipated group stage fixtures of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England and the United States finished in a scoreless draw on matchday two of Group B. This World Cup match turned out to be a game of two halves. While England had its way in possession over the course of the […] The post Harry Kane gets real on the one key USMNT tactic that made life ‘difficult’ for England in the World Cup scoreless draw appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Scaloni calls on Argentina players to honour Diego Maradona’s memory
Argentina football manager Lionel Scaloni called on his players to honour the memory of Diego Maradona by getting their World Cup 2022 back on track against Mexico.On the two-year anniversary of the death of the nation’s footballing hero, Scaloni invoked the spirit of the man who captained his country to success in 1986 as they look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.Anything other than a victory would leave the South Americans’ hopes of progressing out of Group C hanging by a thread.“Today is a very sad day for everyone,” Scaloni told a press conference.“Tomorrow we hope...
FIFA World Cup picks: Brazil to cruise; Portugal, Switzerland have an edge; Uruguay-South Korea splits experts
Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game's biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia.Let's look at how the CBS Sports staff sees the day going -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
World Cup 2022: Portugal narrowly beat Ghana and Richarlison stars on day five in Qatar
Portugal narrowly held off Ghana in Group H on day five of the World Cup 2022, with a 3-2 win at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.Andre Ayew’s equaliser briefly looked like it would rain on Portugal’s parade, but goals from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao turned it around.In Group H’s other fixture, Uruguay and South Korea drew 0-0.Elsewhere, in Group G, tournament favourites Brazil got their campaign off to a flying start with a 2-0 win against Serbia, with Richarlison securing the match winner.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United row 'won't shake' Portugal team at World CupCristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United row 'won't shake' Portugal team at World CupCristiano Ronaldo says dream of beating Lionel Messi in World Cup final is ‘too good’
World Cup predictions, picks, odds: Lionel Messi's Argentina to rebound; Denmark to give France fits?
Saturday marks one week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and there are four more top quality games coming your way with Tunisia vs. Australia, Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, France vs. Denmark, and Argentina vs. Mexico. Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi are back in action with the Argentines badly needing a win after their surprise opening loss to the Green Falcons. Our pundits remain confident in La Albiceleste, but less so in the French. Take a look at the best of our picks on Day 7:
England fans frustrated, disappointed after shocking World Cup draw vs. USMNT
While USMNT fans are happy that the team pulled off a draw against England in the World Cup, the same cannot be said for Three Lions supporters. England has yet to lose in the World Cup, but for a team always expected to contend for the trophy, losing to USMNT was shocking and disappointing, to […] The post England fans frustrated, disappointed after shocking World Cup draw vs. USMNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
