theprescotttimes.com
Holiday Fair Alert! Prescott, Az Nov-26th 10am
Willow Creek Inn Historic Prescott Venue for Weddings Gatherings & Events – TOMORROW AT 10 AM – 3 PM Nov 26th.
theprescotttimes.com
Chino Valley News- CVUSD & CVEF Feed families for the holiday
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), partnering with the Chino Valley Education Foundation (CVEF) Hungry Kids Project, the Chino Valley Police Foundation, and local retailers Safeway and Costco, was able to provide 20 local families with full Thanksgiving meals for the holiday. “We’d like to really...
SignalsAZ
Stay Cozy with These 5 Places for Cocoa & Coffee in Prescott
Nothing says winter holidays like a good cup of hot cocoa or coffee before heading out to one of the many festive events taking place in Prescott. Plus, in the cold temps outside, there’s nothing quite like wrapping chilly fingers around a hot cup while taking in the sights of a Prescott Christmas Parade or watching the Courthouse Square light up. Before you head out to one of the myriad of holiday events happening around Prescott be sure to hit one of these great coffee and hot cocoa stops near the downtown area.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona acquires 41 acres plus $10M in debt with Cultural Park purchase
The Sedona City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the Sedona Cultural Park and to issue $10.2 million worth of excise tax bonds to pay for part of the purchase at its meeting on Nov. 22. Discussion of the purchase, which had been scheduled for one hour, lasted...
theprescotttimes.com
November 25, 2022
Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. To receive the ICMA credential, a... Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS. YCSO K9 UNIT AND PANT DETECTIVES CONFISCATE 53 LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS, AND MORE...
theprescotttimes.com
Gilbert Davidson-Prescott Valley Town Manager earns ICMA Credential
Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City administrative offices and operations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
kingstonthisweek.com
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
theprescotttimes.com
Jobs are EVERYWHERE! Here is one you can enjoy doing!
The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers to join our amazing team. We recognize that your experience and expertise are in demand. Our community is experiencing tremendous growth. As a result, we have ever-emerging opportunities for career development and personal growth. A new year is coming! Are you on track to meet your own career goals and be where you want to be? Is your career path stalled because your agency is short-staffed?
theprescotttimes.com
Did you know these 2 easy steps to keeping your child safe?
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting a car seat installation verification check on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the Prescott Valley Police Department parking lot. Caregivers will need to schedule a time by calling Amy Stone at 928-772-5162. Each caregiver should prepare for a half-hour allotted time for the car seat check.
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona City Council buys $1.5M Shelby Drive parcel for affordable housing
During its meeting on Oct. 25, the Sedona City Council approved the purchase of a property located at 2250 Shelby Drive for $1.5 million, with the condition that the seller be allowed use of the property for six months after purchase. The proposal passed 5-2, with Vice Mayor Scott Jablow...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College News- Roughrider Men’s Basketball Readies For Tourney In Yuma
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – After their first conference victory of the season and a Thanksgiving meal, the Roughriders are back in action as the Yavapai College men’s basketball team is set to head down to Yuma, Arizona, where Arizona Western College is hosting a basketball tournament this weekend, giving YC an opportunity to add a couple more games to its schedule.
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
myradioplace.com
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and PANT Detectives Confiscate 53lbs of Meth, 120,000 Fentanyl pills During Traffic Stop
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33)...
theprescotttimes.com
Roughrider Playoff Bound!
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The regular season is over for the fall NJCAA E-Sports seasons and it’s time for the playoffs with the Yavapai College E-Sports squad qualifying for the playoffs in each game they have participated in this fall. The Rocket League squad for YC finished the regular...
