Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
kurv.com
Edinburg Man Arrested After Police Vehicle Hit By Bullets
An Edinburg man is facing charges after a police vehicle was hit by gunshots early Thursday. Police arrested Brett Martinez and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Officers were sent to the 500 block of West Owassa Road just after midnight yesterday after a...
KRGV
Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle
A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
cw39.com
Man arrested after shots fired in Edinburg; PD unit hit twice
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man walking around with a rifle shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving was arrested after bullets hit an Edinburg police unit, officials say. Brett Thomas Martinez, 40, was arrested and police recovered a rifle, after officers used an aircraft drone to spot him in the...
Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
kurv.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations
A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
Elsa PD identifies vehicle in fatal shooting of teen, provides update
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has identified the suspect’s vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week. “We think we’ve identified the vehicle that was involved but we’re not releasing the information on that yet,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. Additionally, McGinnis said that […]
Bizarre Texas Man Spits on Cop and Threatens To Kill A Judge
A Texas man is in serious trouble after threatening a Texas judge and spitting on an officer. Police were called on Eliezer Antonio Gracia after a man noticed Gracia and an unidentified woman pulling up to his apartment with a damaged car. . According to the police report, Gracia told the man if he called the police, he would kill the woman.
KRGV
Man to be sentenced for 'bashing' brick on girlfriend's mother's head, police say
A man, Cameron County prosecutors call a "habitual violent offender", is facing at least 25 years in prison. Francisco Taylor Jr., was found guilty last week of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a family member causing bodily injury. Taylor bashed his girlfriend's mother's head with a...
KRGV
One person in custody, two others detained in connection with shooting at Pharr gas station
One person is in police custody and two others were detained in San Antonio in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Pharr, according to a news release. Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a shooting at a Stripes gas station at the 1500 block of East Nolana Loop at around 10 a.m., according to a news release.
KRGV
Pharr police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a Thursday auto-pedestrian crash that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to a news release from the department. Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the...
KRGV
Suspect vehicle identified in connection with fatal shooting of Elsa teen
Investigators believe they’ve identified the suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting death of an Elsa teen, according to the Elsa police chief. The body of Gianni Ruiz was found last week in the parking lot of the Elsa Housing Authority after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.
CCSO: Man arrested near Brownsville with 48 pounds of marijuana
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, […]
borderreport.com
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
KRGV
McAllen police seeks help in locating theft suspect
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying a person involved in a theft investigation. McAllen police responded to the 2800 block of Nolana Avenue on Oct. 30 in reference to a theft of a purse, according to a news release. The suspect is described...
KRGV
Brownsville driving instructor reflects on impact of DWIs
As a driving instructor at Benavides Driving Schoo, Joel Juarez said he’s seen firsthand how getting a DWI. "To lose somebody to a DWI and not be able to hold them or see them, that's the impact that you can't bring back," Juarez said. Juarez's students, who range in...
Fatal trailer park fire in McAllen under investigation
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. “As you can see, behind me, this still is a very active scene, we have our fire investigators […]
CBP ‘officers were involved in discharge of a weapon’ in Progreso, officials say
PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were involved in a “discharge of a weapon,” according to officials. “On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 11:45 a.m., CBP officers were involved in a discharge of a weapon at Progreso Port of Entry,” officials with CBP said in a statement to ValleyCentral. According […]
UPDATE: Police identify body found on Boca Chica sidewalk in Brownsville
UPDATE: This story has been updated with the name of the deceased BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police identified a man who was found dead Monday on a sidewalk near the Four Corners area of Brownsville. The man was identified as Enrique Juarez, 45, who lived with his father and did not return home after leaving […]
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
Comments / 2