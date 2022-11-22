Read full article on original website
Good News Friday: November 25, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us...
MCC dancers' debut at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK, USA — Thursday is the day for the McLennan Community College Dance Company. The team is about to give their best performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first year the team will be in the national parade that will air on NBC. They've...
Tis the season: Holiday events begin across Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Many Central Texans may still be sleeping off their Thanksgiving feasts, but that hasn't stopped many cities and organizations around Central Texas from beginning the holiday season with a number of festive events. From Temple to Waco to Austin, there is no shortage of ways to...
Waco, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waco. The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Dekaney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with College Station High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
KWTX
Two local central Texas organizations feeds over 400 homeless people for Thanksgiving
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local central Texas organizations fed those in need this holiday. Both the Salvation Army Community Kitchen and Mission Waco were packed with people and the thanksgiving favorites. The goal is to feed hundreds of people who are less fortunate, like Ray Sanchez. “I see all...
Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled
TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
fox44news.com
These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
fox44news.com
‘Wild Lights’ returns to Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
Black Friday sees lower number of in-person shoppers
TEMPLE, Texas — Gone are the days of fighting tooth and nail for that perfect gift on Black Friday, since everyone's decided to shop online. That doesn't mean the stores have been deserted. It just means there isn't a mad rush. Friday morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in...
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
realitytitbit.com
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
fox44news.com
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
The Garcias take down the Garcias in the 17th annual 'Rosa Bowl'
TEMPLE, Texas — Nobody knows the official win-loss records over the years, but one thing that is a definite is that every Thanksgiving morning for the Garcias means it's football time. This Thanksgiving the family and friends played in the 17th annual 'Rosa Bowl' named after a lost family...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Keep on Running | Midway ISD student proves nothing will stop him from playing football
WACO, Texas — Most Texas kids dream of playing football. That's certainly true for 12-year-old River Valley Middle school student Jaylen Sheppard. He is one of the top leaders on his middle school team. “He's one of those kids that when I asked him to hit somebody he's going...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
KWTX
Waco Meals on Wheels, Scottish Rite Bodies provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop the Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, in partnership with Meals on Wheels Waco, from providing nearly 500 Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors today. “A lot of them live alone, some of them don’t have any family in the area, and they would...
Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
WacoTrib.com
Waco contractors vie for Cameron Park Zoo hospital, education center project
Two Waco general contractors submitted bids to build a new veterinary hospital and education center for Cameron Park Zoo, the second project in a three-part expansion partially funded by voter-approved bonds. Bids for the project came in right on the city’s moving target, with a $14.9 million bid from John...
