WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”

WACO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO