Waco, TX

KWTX

Good News Friday: November 25, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us...
WACO, TX
KCEN

MCC dancers' debut at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, USA — Thursday is the day for the McLennan Community College Dance Company. The team is about to give their best performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first year the team will be in the national parade that will air on NBC. They've...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Tis the season: Holiday events begin across Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Many Central Texans may still be sleeping off their Thanksgiving feasts, but that hasn't stopped many cities and organizations around Central Texas from beginning the holiday season with a number of festive events. From Temple to Waco to Austin, there is no shortage of ways to...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled

TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

‘Wild Lights’ returns to Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”
WACO, TX
KCEN

Black Friday sees lower number of in-person shoppers

TEMPLE, Texas — Gone are the days of fighting tooth and nail for that perfect gift on Black Friday, since everyone's decided to shop online. That doesn't mean the stores have been deserted. It just means there isn't a mad rush. Friday morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

The Garcias take down the Garcias in the 17th annual 'Rosa Bowl'

TEMPLE, Texas — Nobody knows the official win-loss records over the years, but one thing that is a definite is that every Thanksgiving morning for the Garcias means it's football time. This Thanksgiving the family and friends played in the 17th annual 'Rosa Bowl' named after a lost family...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays

TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco contractors vie for Cameron Park Zoo hospital, education center project

Two Waco general contractors submitted bids to build a new veterinary hospital and education center for Cameron Park Zoo, the second project in a three-part expansion partially funded by voter-approved bonds. Bids for the project came in right on the city’s moving target, with a $14.9 million bid from John...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

