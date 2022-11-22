New Christmas Village & Christkindl Market Open Dec. 16–18 with. Unique Gifts, Live Music, German Cuisine, Santa, and More. PRESCOTT, Ariz., November 14, 2022—Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors. Kids can visit Santa (Saint Nikolaus), and enjoy the kid’s carousel, kids Ferris wheel, bounce house, and the Kinder Korner activities tent. Santa will meet with the children, plus he will do storytelling and special performances. All ages will enjoy wagon rides with Clydesdale Horses around a Courthouse Plaza, aglow with lights. There will be a variety of traditional German foods, as well as The Bier & Mulled Wine Garten.

