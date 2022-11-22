FAU men’s basketball (5-1) kept their winning streak alive Saturday afternoon, taking down the University of Albany Great Danes (3-5) 73-56 in Albany, N.Y. The Owls won three straight heading into Thanksgiving break, and kept their momentum after securing their fourth consecutive win. This is the best start they had to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, where the Owls went 6-1.

ALBANY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO