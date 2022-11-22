Read full article on original website
upressonline.com
Women’s Basketball: Owls escape with 68-66 victory over Sacred Heart
FAU women’s basketball (4-1) won a 68-66 nailbiter against the Sacred Heart University Pioneers (1-6) to conclude the Thanksgiving Classic at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Saturday evening. With the victory, this marks the Owls’ best start after five games since the 2018-19 season. “I think a lot...
upressonline.com
Men’s Basketball: Owls take down Albany in 73-56 road win
FAU men’s basketball (5-1) kept their winning streak alive Saturday afternoon, taking down the University of Albany Great Danes (3-5) 73-56 in Albany, N.Y. The Owls won three straight heading into Thanksgiving break, and kept their momentum after securing their fourth consecutive win. This is the best start they had to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, where the Owls went 6-1.
upressonline.com
FAU Football: Owls’ season ends with heartbreaking 32-31 loss in overtime to Western Kentucky
FAU football (5-7, 4-4 C-USA) lost in heartbreaking fashion Saturday afternoon, falling 32-31 to the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers (8-5, 6-2 C-USA). With the defeat, they will not be bowl eligible for the second consecutive season. “I’m so proud of our guys for actually going out and competing as hard...
upressonline.com
Women’s Basketball: Owls sneak past Binghamton 51-41
FAU women’s basketball (3-1) began the Thanksgiving Classic with a 51-41 victory over the Binghamton University Bearcats (4-2) in Eleanor A. Baldwin Arena on Friday evening. With back-to-back wins, this marks the first time the Owls did this since the beginning of last season when they started 2-0 following victories against Palm Beach Atlantic and Bethune-Cookman.
upressonline.com
FAU fires football head coach Willie Taggart after three seasons
Florida Atlantic University fired football head coach Willie Taggart Saturday night, hours after a 32-31 loss to Western Kentucky University. “It was a difficult decision, as we have tremendous respect for [Taggart],” said FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White in a statement. “However, the lack of on-field success needed to be addressed as we look toward the future.”
upressonline.com
Staff Predictions: FAU prepares for Western Kentucky in season finale
The FAU football team is seeking bowl eligibility entering their last game of the regular season at home against the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers this Saturday at noon. FAU is coming off a disappointing 49-21 defeat to Middle Tennessee, while Western Kentucky already clinched bowl eligibility with a 7-5 record.
upressonline.com
‘The Wild, Wild West’: The Owl Collective and the future of NIL deals
Florida Atlantic University is making history by forming its own collective called “The Owl Collective”. The university joins over 120 colleges and universities in America in having its own collective, shaping the landscape of NIL–name, image, and likeness–sponsorship and deals. “The Collective was created quickly in...
