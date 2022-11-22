Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
theScore
Smith says McIlroy called him ahead of LIV decision
Cameron Smith shook the golf world when it was announced that the recent Open Champion had signed with LIV Golf back in late August, with many wondering when and why the star had decided to leave the TOUR. On Saturday, The Sydney Morning Herald's Adam Pengilly released an interview with...
Sporting News
Australian PGA Championship 2022: When is it, entry list, tee times, purse, odds, how to watch golf tournament
Australia's home PGA tournament is upon us, with the Australian PGA Championship to take place over four days in Brisbane. Cameron Smith will headline the 72-hole event, which will see a variety of homegrown and international players fight for the trophy. There is also some added incentive this year, with...
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Golf Channel
Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee
Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson headline next month's QBE Shootout in Florida, field and pairings set
The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced the 12 two-person teams that will compete at this year’s tournament, set for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. For the first time in the QBE’s 34-year history, two LPGA golfers will be competing: Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 ranked player will make her QBE debut, and No. 7 ranked Lexi Thompson will return for her seventh tournament.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods wins $15 million as PGA Tour REVEALS all the official PIP payouts!
The PGA Tour has confirmed the official results of the 2022 Player Impact Program and as Rory McIlroy revealed the other day, Tiger Woods has won it for a second consecutive season despite only playing nine competitive rounds this year. Woods pockets a whopping $15 million for topping the PIP...
Davis Cup: Italy beats US to reach semifinal with Canada
Italy has beaten the United States in a doubles decider to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years
BBC
World Triathlon Championship Series: Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee bid for world titles
Venue: Abu Dhabi Dates: 23-26 November Coverage: Watch the women's and men's elite races live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website - full details. Britons Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee will bid for titles as the World Triathlon Championship Series comes to an end in Abu Dhabi. Taylor-Brown,...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour reveals full list of winners from 2021-22 season’s Player Impact Program
The results of the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season’s Player Impact Program have been revealed. The total prize pool for the PIP has been increased from $40 million last season to $100 million and is now spread out between 20 players instead of 10. However, the PIP now offers more than just financial incentive. The top 20 players in this year’s PIP standings will be invited to the 12 “elevated events” on the 2023 calendar.
Jumeirah Golf Estates To Remain Host Of DP World Tour Season Closer Until 2031
A new agreement means the DP World Tour Championship will remain at the same venue it has been held since 2009
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Leishman on potential Masters ban | Rahm doubles down | Ko nabs big prize
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, on what is a rare off-week on the PGA Tour. PGATour.com’s Sean Martin gathers some notable narratives. “The rise of Tom Kim…The celebrations were entertaining. The performances were historic.”. “Even though his team lost to the U.S., Tom Kim’s exuberant displays produced many...
We Wanted To Be On ‘The Right Side Of History' - DP World Tour Chairman
David Williams wanted to be on 'the right side of history' amid reports of DP World Tour partnering with LIV Golf
Comments / 0