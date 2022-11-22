Read full article on original website
Chansky’s Notebook: Expectations
These Tar Heels never really took anyone’s best shot a year ago. They weren’t the old Carolina that was at or near the top of college basketball with a Hall of Fame coach, and their uneven regular season left them on the outside of the NCAA bubble looking in. Then came the postseason, where every team gets every opponent’s best shot.
UNC Men’s Basketball Loses Late Lead in Loss to Iowa State
It was a Black Friday to forget for UNC fans, to put it lightly. Mere minutes after the Carolina football team lost in double-overtime against NC State, the No. 1 men’s basketball team saw a late lead go up in smoke against Iowa State in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels led by eight points with 5:43 remaining, but the Cyclones closed the evening on a 21-8 run to clinch the upset win, 70-65.
Missed Field Goals Doom UNC Football in Double-Overtime Loss
The UNC football team lost both its second straight regular-season game and its second straight game against NC State Friday night, putting a disappointing bow on what had been a promising year. Though the Tar Heels will still play in next weekend’s ACC Championship against Clemson, they will do so on a losing streak — falling 30-27 to the Wolfpack in double OT.
‘It’ll Stick More This Week’: UNC Football Putting Past Behind It Against NC State
As has become tradition, UNC and NC State will meet in the final weekend of the regular season. And unlike last weekend’s dud against Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels probably won’t need any extra motivation for this game. The Carolina-State rivalry may not hold the grandeur of Ohio...
UNC Women’s Basketball Fights Past No. 18 Oregon at Phil Knight Invitational
The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team showcased its toughness Thursday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, defeating No. 18 Oregon 85-79 in the tournament semifinals. Carolina trailed for most of the first half and by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but used...
UNC Football vs. NC State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will try to end the regular season with a rivalry win Friday afternoon, taking on NC State in Kenan Stadium. Carolina is looking to avenge a heartbreaking defeat to the Wolfpack last season, in which NC State scored 13 points in the final two minutes to erase what had been a nine-point UNC lead.
Weekend Around The Hill: November 25 – November 27
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 25 12:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Get the weekend fun started with Carolina football’s last regular season game of the season. Don’t miss a second of the action with our coverage as the Tar Heels take on the NC State Wolfpack. We’ll kick the coverage off with Inside Carolina Live then an hour of pre-game analysis with the Tar Heel Sports Network. Kickoff is at 3:30 and we’ll have you covered with every bit of the action followed by an hour and a half of post-game thought from the Tar Heel Sports Network. Start streaming here!
UNC Capital Campaign Hits $5 Billion Milestone Ahead of End Date
UNC announced Saturday it recently surpassed another major benchmark in its ongoing capital campaign: $5 billion. The university shared a release with the Campaign for Carolina update, as gifts from more than 215,000 donors reached the total just one month before the five-year fundraising effort comes to a close. The...
Date Night: Seasonal Romance
Brad and Aaron recommend seasonal dates, romantic events that are specific to the current time. (Also, Aaron defends University Place.)
‘Safer, Stronger, and Healthier’: Orange County Trio Wins Dogwood Award
A trio of local residents earned statewide recognition this week for their efforts to promote women’s health and fairness and equity in criminal justice. Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall, Orange County medical director Erica Pettigrew, and Jenny Anand of UNC Health were among 38 North Carolinians who received the 2022 Dogwood Award from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
On Air Today: ‘Running with the Angels’ 5K
Pat Richardson discusses the Monet Richardson Community Foundation and registration being open for the 2nd annual “Running with the Angels” fundraiser 5K run and walk at East Chapel Hill High School on March 25th. Conversation presented by the Monet Richardson Community Foundation. Podcast: Play in new window |...
Orange County: Task Force and Advisory Board Applications, Holiday Activities, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 23rd. She discussed the School Safety Task Force applications, other advisory boards taking applications, and holiday activities around Orange County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
