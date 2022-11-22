ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden Hugs Granddaughter Naomi In Her Gorgeous Lace Gown On Wedding Day For ‘Vogue’ Cover

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8tRw_0jJvb5iH00
Image Credit: Norman Jean Roy/Vogue

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of Joe and Jill Biden, officially got married and she starred on the cover of Vogue while Jill hugged her. Naomi, 28, looked stunning on the cover of the magazine wearing her lace wedding dress while Jill wore a beaded green mini dress as she hugged Naomi on the couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zyz2n_0jJvb5iH00
Jill Biden hugged her granddaughter, Naomi Biden, on the cover of ‘Vogue.’ (Norman Jean Roy/Vogue)

Naomi married Peter Neal, 25, on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19, and her Ralph Lauren wedding dress was absolutely stunning. On the cover of Vogue, Naomi, who is the daughter of Joe’s son, Hunter Biden, wore the long-sleeve cream dress that featured a tight turtleneck lace bodice with a poofy tulle skirt that had floral applique at the top. Jill sat beside Naomi as she gave her a hug wearing a green Reem Acra dress. Jill’s dress featured sheer beaded sleeves while the entire green mini dress was covered in caged beading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkSvx_0jJvb5iH00
Jill & Naomi posed in the White House while Naomi wore her Ralph Lauren wedding dress & Jill wore a Reem Acra dress. (Norman Jean Roy/Vogue)

In a black and white photo from the wedding, Naomi sat on the couch with Jill as Jill looked up at Naomi adoringly with her hand on her face as they held hands with the other hand. Jill gushed to the magazine about the wedding, “Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding. It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3vA6_0jJvb5iH00
Naomi Biden posed in her Ralph Lauren wedding dress for ‘Vogue.’ (Norman Jean Roy/Vogue)

Meanwhile, Naomi shared how important family is to her, saying, “We’re so close to our families, so we always knew we’d get married in someone’s backyard. I think if my pop weren’t president, it would probably be their house in Wilmington or Peter’s family’s backyard in Jackson Wyoming.” As for her special relationship with her grandparents, Naomi shared, “The relationship hasn’t changed that much. When I was in middle school, we lived so close, and they were at every sports game and our school plays. We still do the same things. It’s always been this way.”

