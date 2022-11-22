Man Found Shot On Poughkeepsie Street, Police Say

The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a man was found shot in the torso.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Police responded to the area of 364 Mansion St., after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot, said Det. Sgt. George Camacho.

Responding officers located a 40-year-old city of Poughkeepsie resident with a single gunshot wound to his torso, Camacho said.

Mobile Life Support Services and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the scene and provided aid to the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Camacho said.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.