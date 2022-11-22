ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor,...
