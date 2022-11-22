Read full article on original website
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office reviewing alleged actions of former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND — After news first broke Monday night that MetroHealth had ousted its CEO Akram Boutros amid allegations he gave himself nearly $2 million in unauthorized bonuses, 3News has learned the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing the situation. When asked if the office was reviewing the case...
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Cleveland Board of Education picks search firm to assist in selecting new CEO to replace Eric Gordon
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Board of Education has selected a search firm to assist in the hiring of a new CEO to replace Eric Gordon. According to a release sent out late Wednesday evening, Chicago-based Alma Advisory Group has been chosen to help pick the next chief executive officer of the CMSD. The firm has previously handled searches for superintendents in Cincinnati and Denver, as well as executive positions within Chicago schools.
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
3News Investigates: Ethics questions swirl around Lake County commissioner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County commissioner already working two full-time jobs took on a third by using his government office and taxpayer resources, a move that a 3News investigation shows appears to conflict with Ohio ethics laws. The three-month-long probe by 3News Investigates involved reviewing the voluminous internet...
'We will not stay silent any longer': What's next after Akron teachers vote to reject fact-finder's recommendations for new agreement by 99%
AKRON, Ohio — “The reality is our schools are not safe. Teachers, administrators, students, and parents know this. We will not stay silent any longer.”. That’s the message from the Akron Education Association (AEA). “In a historic vote at AEA’s General Assembly Meeting Sunday evening, 99% of...
John Marshall’s name should not have been removed, but ‘CSU Law School’ is best alternative
To strip the name of John Marshall from the Cleveland State University law school because a small group of individuals believes that his personal life should outweigh his contributions to the foundations of American jurisprudence is completely absurd (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18).
Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles
COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
Seven Hills announces $2.2 million road program for 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Road construction season may have just ended in Northeast Ohio but some communities are already looking ahead to next year. That includes Seven Hills, which just announced a 2023 road program with an engineer’s estimated cost of $2.2 million. “What we’ll do over the next...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives CMSD what may be its ‘largest private donation ever’
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has unexpectedly donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Beachwood teacher overcomes health hurdles to become Step It Up Challenge winner
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Veronica Wendl’s neighbors might have gotten a glimpse of an unusual spectacle this fall. If they looked out their windows, they could have seen her repeatedly running around her Aurora home. This didn’t mean she had had too much caffeine. Instead, Wendl was racking up...
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal
President Abraham Lincoln warned about the growing power of corporate entities in 1864 when he prophetically stated: Though the election results were disappointing in hoping that a newly-composed state legislature might seek appropriate accountability of FirstEnergy Corporation over the bribery scandal to pass House Bill (HB) 6, there are other tracks that can and must […] The post We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Akron reveals list of 100 businesses getting cut of $1 million in grants: See the full list
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article on Nov. 21, 2022. The city of Akron has announced 100 different small businesses that will each be receiving a one-time grant worth $10,000 “to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
