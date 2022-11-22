ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

cw39.com

Teen hospitalized after his bike was hit by a car in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
WEBSTER, TX
Houston Chronicle

Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years

The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

