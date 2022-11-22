Read full article on original website
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
The woman's ex-husband broke into the home just after the family and friends had dinner, HPD said. Police later said one of the victims, a man, lives at the home. They are still searching for the shooter.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy helps homeless man get his own apartment just in time for Thanksgiving
News - At 70 years old, one Houstonian has actually spent more time homeless than he has living in his own home. However, this Thanksgiving he is no longer on the street thanks to a kind-hearted Harris County Sheriff’s deputy. The 70-year-old’s loved ones say knowing he’s no longer homeless is truly a holiday miracle.
cw39.com
Man surrenders to police after barricading himself in Conroe hotel room, police say
CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A man surrendered and was arrested Friday morning after a standoff with police in a Conroe hotel that lasted almost eight hours, police said. Mitchell Hann, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. At 11:05 p.m....
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
cw39.com
Houston Police urge Thanksgiving travelers to protect their property
HOUSTON (KIAH) — People who are traveling for Thanksgiving no doubt have a lot on their minds including how to navigate busy roads and how to arrive at their gates in time for their flights. The Houston Police Department has one more thing for those folks to think about...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
Silver Alert discontinued for 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery Co. in gray pickup truck
A Silver Alert had been issued for Kenneth Beckham, who had disappeared on Thanksgiving, but by Friday afternoon, officials discontinued the alert.
cw39.com
Teen hospitalized after his bike was hit by a car in Katy, deputies say
KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruder
A homeowner had a close call after he was mistaken to be an intruder by a Houston Police officer responding to a panic alarm. According to Assistant Chief P. Cantu of the Houston Police Department, a panic alarm went off at the homeowner's home at 10:50 p.m.
Girl says she jumped from 2nd-story window to save herself from home fire in Deer Park
"I walked to the door and I opened it, and smoke started coming in. I was going to run that way, but I couldn't breathe," the girl who escaped her family's home fire said.
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
Teens as young as 14 steal several cases of beer and threaten Dollar Store employee, HPD says
The suspects try to get away so fast that one of them trips over himself and briefly loses a shoe, while another crashes the basket into the red column outside.
Disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in NW Houston found safe, HPD says
Police say Jaquez Sanders went missing at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was located safely a few hours after, according to HPD.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
Video shows wanted suspect steal man's car at gunpoint outside Montrose Voodoo Doughnuts
"Get on the f------ ground. Get out the f------ car," the wanted man can be heard demanding in surveillance video of the aggravated robbery.
news4sanantonio.com
2 teenage boys fatally shot while getting Thanksgiving groceries from the car, police say
HOUSTON - Two teenager boys are dead after a double shooting on Houston's West Side early Thursday morning. The deadly shootings took place just after midnight at an apartment complex off Southlake Drive near South Kirkwood Road. When Houston Police arrived on the scene, they found two teenage boys with...
Houston Chronicle
Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years
The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
