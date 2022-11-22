Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
CBS Sports
Mexico vs. Poland score: Live 2022 World Cup updates in Group C battle from Qatar
Mexico and Poland are considered favorites to claim second place in the group. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues with Group C play on Day 3. The day kicked off with a bang as Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina side, so the group is already in flux. Ongoing is another battle between Concacaf and UEFA as Mexico and Poland duel at Stadium 974. All eyes are on these two teams as they were initially considered favorites to finish second in the group behind Argentina. Mexico have history on their side as they are winners in five of their previous six World Cup group stage opening matches. Poland are featuring in their ninth World Cup but have not advanced out of the group stage since 1986.
World Cup 2022's Stadium 974 is "wobbling" as Mexico take on Poland
World Cup 2022 venue Stadium 974 is built from shipping containers – and one BBC commentator has claimed the ground is literally rocking
USA fans infuriating rival teams at World Cup with chant that calls football ‘soccer’
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Sporting News
Has Mexico ever won the World Cup? El Tri history, record, last appearance, best finish at FIFA tournament
As one of the dominant North American football nations, Mexico has a deep-rooted history at the FIFA World Cup. El Tri are considered one of the pre-eminent football countries on their side of the Atlantic, but they have failed to get over the hump in World Cup competition, still unable to prove they belong in the same conversation as the giants of Europe and South America.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Germany’s Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. “I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even...
sporf.com
Germany 1-2 Japan: victory in Opening Group E game sees more World Cup 2022 shocks
Four-time World Cup winners Germany shockingly fell to a 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opening Group E game at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match saw Japan claim victory over Germany for the first time in the two teams’ history. It also marks the second time in...
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
Soccer-Vinicius Jr. to start for Brazil against Serbia
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite opted to start Vinicius Jr. in a four-man attack for their World Cup Group G opener against Serbia on Thursday. Tite will unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, with only two genuine midfielders in Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro as Brazil begin their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy.
Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 Thursday at the World Cup. In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.
Sporting News
World Cup 2022 Group F: Match schedule, fixtures, times and dates for Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco in Qatar
Belgium opened Group F play with a victory, but the two berths to the knockout rounds that are up for grabs are far from being decided. The Belgian Red Devils were on their heels for most of their group opener against Canada, who are in their first World Cup since 1986. A Michy Batshuayi goal decided the contest, but the Canadians' showed that they'll have more to say in this group.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Ecuador World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group A match at Qatar 2022
Having both won their opening games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands and Ecuador meet with Group A supremacy at stake. For both teams, this meeting represents an opportunity to put one foot in the knockout stages before any other in the competition. However, a typically testing major...
CBS Sports
Belgium vs. Canada score, lineups: Live 2022 World Cup updates as Canada look to cause an upset in Group F
Can Canada pull of the upset as they return to world soccer's biggest stage?. Canada will have a tall task in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 against a star-studded Belgium side. While Roberto Martinez's side may not be as strong as they were when they finished third in Russia 2018, this is a team that could certainly make some noise in Qatar with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings. Canada can't be underestimated as their strength in attack with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Johnathan David will create chances against Belgium's aging defense while John Herdman brings a flexible approach to each game. Both these sides have a chance to take a stranglehold on Group F after Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw earlier this morning.
Canada showed against Belgium they belong at World Cup, says manager John Herdman
John Herdman believes his Canada side proved they belong at the World Cup 2022 after they outshone Belgium only to slip to a narrow defeat.Michy Batshuayi hit the only goal of the game as a lacklustre Belgium, ranked second in the world, began Group F with a barely-deserved 1-0 win.Canada – 39 places lower than Belgium in the rankings – had earlier missed a penalty as Alphonso Davies’ tame effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois before they were potentially denied two further first-half spot-kicks.Playing in their first World Cup in 36 years, Canada more than held their own and had...
lastwordonsports.com
John Herdman confirms Canada is fully healthy for opening game against Belgium
On Tuesday on MD-1 Canada got some positive news from John Herdman as he confirmed his whole team will be available on Wednesday against Belgium. John Herdman confirms Canada is healthy against Belgium. In a rare dramatic fashion, Canada showed up 40 minutes late for its MD-1 press conference at...
ng-sportingnews.com
Switzerland World Cup squad 2022: Final list of 26 players for national team in Qatar
Switzerland have been procuring a reputation as giant slayers in recent times, so Brazil and co. beware: Murat Yakin's squad are back and in axe-swinging mood. The Swiss are often touted as underdogs going into major tournaments, owing to a perceived lack of star names — but make no mistake, this is a serious tournament team that has spent years together.
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup. Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper stopped Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw between El Tri and Poland.
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at the World Cup
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano — who both play for German clubs — subbed in and put balls past goalie Manuel Neuer after the 76th minute. Their coach called it "a historic moment, a historic victory."
