ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Dutch court backs squatters in Russian tycoon's mansion

The elegant house overlooking Amsterdam's iconic Vondelpark would fit in nicely with its neighbouring dwellings, were it not for the huge anti-war banners draped down the outside. In the meantime, they have promised to use the Russian tycoon's mansion to organise political and social events -- to support anti-war protesters and to support people "left behind by war or by capitalism". jcp/dk/jhe/jj
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy