Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Dutch court backs squatters in Russian tycoon's mansion
The elegant house overlooking Amsterdam's iconic Vondelpark would fit in nicely with its neighbouring dwellings, were it not for the huge anti-war banners draped down the outside. In the meantime, they have promised to use the Russian tycoon's mansion to organise political and social events -- to support anti-war protesters and to support people "left behind by war or by capitalism". jcp/dk/jhe/jj
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0