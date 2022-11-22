Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Teacher begs whoever stole her calculator to return it, gets overwhelming reaction from strangers
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 4, 2021. It has since been updated. Teachers are one of the most underpaid professions in the world and especially in the United States and it was highlighted when a chemistry teacher posted a video asking those who stole her calculator to return it. The teacher, who goes by Marie on TikTok (@chemwithcorinne), pleaded for them to return her calculator as she didn't have the money to replace the calculator. She posted the video with a written message that read: "To the person who stole the calculator I've had it since high school: Please return it. Have a friend drop it off or leave it by the door. My kids need new jackets and shoes, and I can't afford to replace it. Thank you, Mrs. L."
Administrator Called Teacher "Overdramatic" for Reporting a Stranger Storming Into Her Class
These days, there's no such thing as being too safe, especially when you're a teacher. Danger is everywhere and the last thing you want to do is let a stranger anywhere near your students. Article continues below advertisement. One former teacher took to TikTok to share how she handled an...
Florida dad sues Palm Beach school after teacher allegedly posted gay pride flags, 'proselytized' to students
An Orthodox Christian dad living in Florida filed a lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach, alleging a teacher posted gay pride flags and "proselytized” to students.
Upworthy
1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class
Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Triad father sits in on son’s middle school class to address his behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he’s treating teachers with […]
The Math Ain’t Mathing—Illinois High School Math Teacher Fired for Calling Black Student N-Word
Racism reared its ugly head in a high school classroom when a math teacher called a Black student the N-word—and that’s not even the whole story. First-year Illinois schoolteacher, John Donovan, was caught on camera by students in his class at Kankakee High School when he referred to a student as a “Fu***** N*****.” CNN reported that the white teacher was terminated on Monday by the Kankakee School Board.
BET
Texas Middle School Teacher Caught On Video Telling Students White Race Is Superior
A white middle school teacher in central Texas was placed on administrative leave after social media videos surfaced of him telling students that he believes his race is superior to others, KVUE reported on Nov. 11. In a statement, Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian said the unidentified teacher at...
Business Insider
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
WTRF
West Virginia student, who never spoke, now telling news camera how a teacher changed her life
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A teacher for over two decades in Marshall County, is being recognized for the first time! For October’s Golden Apple Awards, one student is finally putting into words the impact this teacher has made on her life. Mrs. Valerie Yarnell was surprised in Moundsville...
Dr. Phil guest shocked by the dumbing down of America's children: 'a coverup within the... system'
Dr. Phil and his guest expressed shock Tuesday on the dumbing down of America's children in schools over the past few decades. "There is a sellout going on… instead of figuring out innovative ways to teach our kids and close the gap; it's like the system is caving to the least and meeting these kids where they are instead of bringing it up to standard," Dr. Phil said.
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
An 11-year-old Black girl was bullied and told she 'stayed in the oven too long'
A North Carolina girl is afraid to return to school after being bullied. Because of her dark skin, she was told that she looked like "she stayed in the oven too long." When Dalaya Hooper, 11, told her mother, Dawnetta, about the racist remark, she also said she wanted to switch schools instead of going back to her regular school. The Daily Mail reports that Dawnetta used Facebook to raise awareness of racism and bullying at Riverwood Middle School by posting screenshots of her text messages.
10 Black women sat in first class on an airplane and it revealed a lot about race in America
This article originally appeared on 07.29.21 Software developer Angie Jones' recent girls trip revealed that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race. To most, that's not surprising. But what's unique is how the specific experience Jones and her friends went through revealed the pervasive way systemic racism still runs through our culture.
A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others
In the Netflix miniseries The Chair, a college professor receives intense backlash for doing a Nazi salute during one of his lectures. The gesture was not intended to be hateful in context, but it opens up a discussion among students and faculty about what kind of speech should and should not be allowed around students. Many would argue that full context was needed, but the situation still called for scrutiny and careful consideration from the faculty.
Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online
Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
10 common pieces of abortion misinformation — debunked by a retired gynecologist
Abortion is on the ballot in five states. A retired gynecologist fact-checks abortion myths, including cancer risk, infertility, and fetal pain.
Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing
Kjerstin Laine, 30, owes over $110,000 in student debt from undergraduate and graduate programs. Laine's career in the nonprofit sector, in theory, offers a path to forgiveness. But interest means she's barely paid it off, and Biden's forgiveness is just a drop in the bucket. Like millions of student-loan borrowers,...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
