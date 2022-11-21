ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This Jet’s Bold, Colorful Interior Is an Ode to the Work of Japanese Artist Kazuo Shiraga

By Michael Verdon
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhdPl_0jJvZvVq00

The owner of a Bombardier Global 500 decided to brighten up the 10-year-old staid, corporate interior of his jet with more than a splash of color. Instead, he went for the nuclear option of primary colors that more than faintly resembles a painting by Japanese artist Kazuo Shiraga. But the resemblance is more than passing because the jet’s owner also has that Shiraga painting hanging in his home.

“The painting in the jet was created as a direct inspiration from one of his pieces,” Jim Dixon, Winch Design ’s managing partner and creative director of yachts and aviation, told Robb Report . “Of course, you couldn’t install a piece like that on board an aircraft. There isn’t the real estate.” Especially considering it occupies the entire central area that separates the forward part of the jet from the owner’s personal area in the rear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPUdc_0jJvZvVq00
From the outside this jet’s interior looks like just another corporate jet.

London-based Winch had recently completed another interior refit project aboard the unnamed owner’s yacht, who then felt like his jet needed a serious update. “It had dark seats and dark wood veneer, so we wanted to freshen it up,” says Dixon.

Besides the mural, the designers also lightened the veneers, leathers and even the carpeting, while also adding subtle, diagonal patterns across the interior that held everything together. Beyond the big splash of color, Dixon said the team “didn’t want to go overboard” with the rest of the interior. “It’s clearly the centerpiece,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZV4x_0jJvZvVq00
The artist used the center bulkhead and doors as a canvas devoted to Japanese painter Kazuo Shiraga,

The process was much more involved than hiring an artist to paint on a door. Winch had to submit all the paints and other materials for certification through European aviation authorities, while Bombardier UK took the jet’s interior apart piece by piece, and then shipped those pieces to AeroVisto’s completions facility in Switzerland.

AeroVisto then did the interior refit. “It took a lot of logistical jiggling with some technical challenges to complete the project,” says Dixon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zMvx_0jJvZvVq00
The leather seats add a more conventional look to the cabin.

When the section that would hold the mural was ready, it was shipped back to the UK where the artist painted it over a six-week period. The result was the dramatic change in a space that the owner had become used to flying.

“Many owners become accustomed to flying in a standard corporate business jet,” says Dixon, “but some eventually want something that expresses their individuality. We really enjoy those projects.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser

When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Robb Report

Virtual Reality Is Helping Interior Designers Show Clients What Their Finished Work Will Really Look Like

“I have always wanted to disrupt the traditional wallpaper industry,” says Julia Bancilhon, the founder of the London-based wallpaper brand Made of Matter. “Virtual and augmented reality [VR and AR] have been my catalysts to drive this change.”  The collage artist’s animated wallpaper is among the most eye-catching AR and VR design products gaining traction in high-end residential and product composition. These technologies, still nascent, are powered by cutting-edge software-platform systems—mostly rendered in 3-D—including Blender, Unreal Engine and Photoshop.  “AR and VR are starting to change the way that the deep-pocketed buy design pieces for their luxury homes,” says David Azar, the...
Robb Report

Il Bisonte’s Latest Collection Is an Ode to Sustainable, Everyday Luxury

The start of a new season provides a fresh opportunity to consider what accessories might be missing from your rotation—and what items might fill that space. But at a time when the negative impacts of overconsumption and waste are becoming ever clearer, it’s no longer satisfactory to purchase the first flashy object that catches your eye. Instead, being a mindful consumer in 2022 requires investing in goods that are made sustainably and designed with an eye for timeless style—what one might call “sustainable everyday luxury.” Few brands embody that phrase quite like Il Bisonte, the Florentine leather goods maker that since 1970...
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside a Japanese-Inspired California Treehouse

Just after Noz Nozawa’s clients purchased this contemporary house on a hill overlooking San Francisco, their life took an unexpected turn: The husband’s tech job brought him to Tokyo. His wife had grown up in Japan, so they took the move in stride, opting to spend a few years across the globe with their two young kids. When they returned to San Francisco, however, they quickly realized that their aesthetic sensibilities had made a seismic shift.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the oldest person to have ever lived

Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
tatler.com

Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Apartment Therapy

An Entire Abandoned Spanish Village Is For Sale For €260,000

It’s no secret that housing prices in major cities are through the roof. An average studio in Manhattan sells for $553,734, while the average Los Angeles house goes for $922,000. You could buy lots of other things with that money — including, I don’t know, an entire abandoned Spanish village.
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Robb Report

Robb Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy