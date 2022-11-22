Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Amy Coney Barrett joked about abortion rights protesters to a room of right-wing lawyers
At the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention, the Justice said the applause she received was nicer than listening to pro-choice protesters.
10 common pieces of abortion misinformation — debunked by a retired gynecologist
Abortion is on the ballot in five states. A retired gynecologist fact-checks abortion myths, including cancer risk, infertility, and fetal pain.
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
AOC says 'it's so out of touch to imply that abortion isn't an economic issue' after reproductive rights were at the top of voters' minds in the midterms
"Few things impact one's finances more than a having a child!" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote after abortion was on the ballot in a number of states.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights
When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions
It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
US Catholic bishops worry about abortion views in the pews
Even as they signaled a continued hardline stance on opposing abortion and same-sex marriage, the nation’s Catholic bishops acknowledged Wednesday that they’re struggling to reach a key audience: their own flock.The members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops rounded out their leadership bench during the last day of public sessions of their fall annual meeting in Baltimore, which concludes with private meetings Thursday.They also set in motion a plan to recirculate their long-standing election document in 2024 — a 15-year-old statement that prioritizes opposition to abortion — while acknowledging it's outdated and adding a cover statement addressing such...
Defense One
After Army Vet's Heroic Actions in a Gay Bar, GOP Lawmakers Release Anti-Woke Manifesto
Two days after a U.S. Army veteran took down a man spraying bullets in a Colorado gay club, a pair of Republican lawmakers released a report accusing the Biden administration of “weakening America’s warfighters” with wokeness, in part by “promoting LGBTQ+ individuality” in the Defense Department.
The Backlash To Losing Roe v. Wade Is Just Getting Started
The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision upending abortion rights helped Democrats stave off a “red wave.” It will continue to play a pivotal role in future elections.
Minister accuses Justice Alito of leaking 2014 Supreme Court landmark ruling over contraception and religious rights - just weeks after the justice slammed Roe v. Wade leak as 'grave betrayal'
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., who slammed the Roe v. Wade leak, was accused himself of revealing the high court's 2014 landmark ruling involving contraception and religious rights. The case, ruled 5-4, allowed for-profit employers with religious objections to opt out of providing contraception coverage under Obamacare. Rev. Rob...
msn.com
A Second Supreme Court Leak Is Reported by Former Abortion Foe, NYT Says
(Bloomberg) -- A former anti-abortion leader says he learned in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 US Supreme Court case involving religious rights and contraceptives shortly after two allies had dinner at the home of Justice Samuel Alito, the New York Times reported. Most Read from Bloomberg. The...
Former anti-abortion activist claims Supreme Court justice leaked landmark 2014 decision to influential donors
A former anti-abortion activist with an influential lobbying group claims that he was told the outcome of a landmark US Supreme Court case before it was published in 2014.Evangelical minister Rob Schenck, once a prominent anti-abortion leader in Washington DC, claims in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that he was informed of the high court’s ruling in Burwell v Hobby Lobby, which marked a significant victory for Christian conservative groups.That 2014 decision ruled that it was a violation of religious freedom for family-owned businesses to be required to pay for employee health insurance that covers contraception.Mr Schenck...
WLKY.com
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
Herschel Walker gets major boost
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
