Arizona State

BuzzFeed News

Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights

When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

US Catholic bishops worry about abortion views in the pews

Even as they signaled a continued hardline stance on opposing abortion and same-sex marriage, the nation’s Catholic bishops acknowledged Wednesday that they’re struggling to reach a key audience: their own flock.The members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops rounded out their leadership bench during the last day of public sessions of their fall annual meeting in Baltimore, which concludes with private meetings Thursday.They also set in motion a plan to recirculate their long-standing election document in 2024 — a 15-year-old statement that prioritizes opposition to abortion — while acknowledging it's outdated and adding a cover statement addressing such...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Minister accuses Justice Alito of leaking 2014 Supreme Court landmark ruling over contraception and religious rights - just weeks after the justice slammed Roe v. Wade leak as 'grave betrayal'

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., who slammed the Roe v. Wade leak, was accused himself of revealing the high court's 2014 landmark ruling involving contraception and religious rights. The case, ruled 5-4, allowed for-profit employers with religious objections to opt out of providing contraception coverage under Obamacare. Rev. Rob...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Former anti-abortion activist claims Supreme Court justice leaked landmark 2014 decision to influential donors

A former anti-abortion activist with an influential lobbying group claims that he was told the outcome of a landmark US Supreme Court case before it was published in 2014.Evangelical minister Rob Schenck, once a prominent anti-abortion leader in Washington DC, claims in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that he was informed of the high court’s ruling in Burwell v Hobby Lobby, which marked a significant victory for Christian conservative groups.That 2014 decision ruled that it was a violation of religious freedom for family-owned businesses to be required to pay for employee health insurance that covers contraception.Mr Schenck...
WLKY.com

Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker gets major boost

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE

