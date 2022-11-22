Read full article on original website
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
Missouri judge denies request from 19-year-old to witness her father's execution
A man is set to be executed for killing a police officer 18 years ago. He was sentenced to death in 2005.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces ‘revenge shell’ Kherson, forcing hospital evacuations
Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate hospitals in the area. The incessant shelling of Kherson by Russia has killed 15 people and injured another 35 in the last six days, possibly signalling Moscow’s intention not to give up on the strategically important city.It comes as an estimated six million remained without electricity across the besieged country, with night-time temperatures now dipping well below 0C.Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukrainians to use energy sparingly and called it a “key task” of the coming week."If there is electricity, this doesn’t mean you can turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once," Mr Zelensky said.The wartime president asked Ukrainians to “consume electricity sparingly in all regions, as before”.Most of the problems are currently in the capital Kyiv, he said, as well as the wider region and in Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk.
