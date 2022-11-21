Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Dominion Energy Ohio helping customers manage their bills with payment plans, energy assistance programs this winter
Press Release from Dominion Energy Ohio: CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 -- Dominion Energy Ohio is helping customers manage their bills this winter with various company payment plans and government energy assistance programs. Information is available 24/7 online at DominonEnergy.com, searching keywords billing options and assistance. Customers who may not be...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio
There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Sheetz drops price of select gas to under $2 per gallon for Thanksgiving week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz lowered its prices for unleaded 88 fuel to under $2 per gallon for the week of Thanksgiving. The $1.99 per gallon of unleaded 88 fuel is approximately $1.58 cheaper than the average in Ohio, according to Sheetz and AAA. The discounted price to save drivers...
geauganews.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water is also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00
OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
Can transgender Ohioans change gender on their birth certificate? It depends
The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny at their discretion.
Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases fall under 10,000
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday reported 9,424 new COVID-19 cases, dropping the new case count under 10,000 again after more than a month.
cleveland.com
Ohio bill on not texting and driving sadly would offer yet another excuse to pull over Black motorists, disproportionately: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- A month or two ago, I settled a case involving the death of a young woman on the highway. This young woman, let’s call her Jane, had five children, all between the ages of 4 and 16 at the time of her death. She was their sole provider.
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
WTOL-TV
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
Ohio man assaulted mail carrier with gun
A Cleveland man was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, to seven years and one day in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier and crashing the carrier’s vehicle. “This defendant used a deadly weapon to commit a violent crime against a […]
Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing
Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments.
wksu.org
Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education
A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Comments / 0