Ashtabula County, OH

hometownstations.com

Dominion Energy Ohio helping customers manage their bills with payment plans, energy assistance programs this winter

Press Release from Dominion Energy Ohio: CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 -- Dominion Energy Ohio is helping customers manage their bills this winter with various company payment plans and government energy assistance programs. Information is available 24/7 online at DominonEnergy.com, searching keywords billing options and assistance. Customers who may not be...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
OHIO STATE
geauganews.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water is also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00

OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man assaulted mail carrier with gun

A Cleveland man was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, to seven years and one day in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier and crashing the carrier’s vehicle. “This defendant used a deadly weapon to commit a violent crime against a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education

A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
OHIO STATE

