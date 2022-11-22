DHL Express has delivered a Western lowland gorilla to ZSL London Zoo as part of an international breeding programme for the critically endangered species. 18-year-old Kiburi, who lived in Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife, travelled in a custom-built crate for the 1,903 mile door-to-door journey – supported by a dedicated team of zookeepers, aircraft engineers, cargo handlers, security teams, pilots and drivers.

