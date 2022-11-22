Read full article on original website
Lindy Ruff forecasts better days for youthful Sabres, compares surging Devils to ’05-06 team in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having endured growing pains with the NHL’s youngest lineup a year ago, the New Jersey Devils developed into the league’s hottest team early in their third season under coach Lindy Ruff. Prior to a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Friday night, in which the Devils regrouped from a loss that […]
Why William Jackson III injury update is bad news for Commanders
The Washington Commanders’ signing of William Jackson is one of the franchise’s worst offseason moves in recent memory. Viewed as the crown jewel of the Commanders’ extensive free agent splurge in 2020, Jackson’s tenure in the nation’s capital was marred by injuries, penalties and allowing explosive plays largely due to miscommunication and a failure to get acclimated to the team’s zone defense.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan help Kings beat Sharks 5-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night. Phillip Dananult, Victor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. “I think we’re all just working, doing the little things right and it was paying off,” Anderson-Dolan said. “It turned into opportunities and we capitalized on a couple of those tonight.” Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer stopped 24 shots.
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “... “I loved Klay’s game tonight.” Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.
ESPN must know something Braves fans don’t about Jacob deGrom
The Atlanta Braves don’t make much sense for Jacob deGrom at this juncture, yet ESPN still expects him to sign with the Mets rival. After Atlanta extended Charlie Morton, thus giving them a starting rotation four deep, it didn’t make much sense to make Jacob deGrom an offer upwards of $45 million+ per season. The Braves need to save that money for a shortstop, presumably, especially with Dansby Swanson in free agency.
