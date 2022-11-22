UNK senior Laura Ibarra Arreguin proving ‘it is possible to make your dreams come true’

Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Former Divas location gets a facelift, now a med spa in downtown Kearney
KEARNEY — Opening a med spa in Kearney was a defining moment for Julie and Emma Keaschall. It was one of the reasons they decided to name their new business Redefine Medical Aesthetics. “We love helping people. We kind of came about it through our name, Redefine. What defines...
Kearney Hub
Are you navigating grief? Attend the Un-Happy Holidays Gathering in Kearney for support
KEARNEY — For those navigating grief, the holidays can be an especially sad and lonely time. CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice are offering an evening to share support with others experiencing bereavement. The Un-Happy Holidays Gathering takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
Kearney Hub
37th annual Kearney club's Thanksgiving dinner a tasty success
KEARNEY — By 1 p.m. just two hours after the doors opened at the four-hour Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey was gone. So were the mashed potatoes, the gravy and much more. All that was left was a bit of ham and slices of pumpkin, apple and peach pie.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis
HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Kearney Public Library Events
All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
KSNB Local4
NDOT presents Hastings Southeast Project to council
Another key winner drawn for 25 Keys of Christmas. G.I. City Council approves items including Conestoga Marketplace development and Railside restrooms. Wellness Wednesday: Healthy and delicious side dish for your Thanksgiving meal. On this edition of Wellness Wednesday, a fall salad and sweet potato hummus for your Thanksgiving.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
KSNB Local4
‘Kearney Area Concerned Citizens’ holds annual Thanksgiving Meal
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Cars lined up to receive a hot Thanksgiving Meal from the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thursday for the 37th-annual Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say they usually serve around 1,500 people, and normally the event is held indoors, giving residents the opportunity to sit and enjoy a meal. However, the past few years they have done take out and delivery. Some volunteers say they got involved by taking a chance.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: 'A Magical Cirque Christmas' to perform at Viaero Center
KEARNEY — Comedy, music and magic define “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” where world-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season. The event includes Christmas classics through the decades, a musical journey to help explore the best wishes...
Kearney Hub
Loaded Minden teams looking for state tournament runs
MINDEN — Minden’s dream of qualifying for the state tournament hit a roadblock in the district final last season when the Whippets lost to eventual state champion Ashland-Greenwood. “We exceeded expectations last year with our 17 wins, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people...
Kearney Hub
Cozad's Robert Henri Museum will host festive open house, guided tours next week
COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will be sponsoring its annual Holiday at the Henri event on Dec. 2 and 3. The museum and gallery is located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad. From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2, the museum will host an open house, which will include Christmas decorations along with guided tours of the historic house and art gallery.
foxnebraska.com
Neighbors express concerns about data center proposed near Doniphan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Folks along the Hall / Adams County line express concern about a proposed data center mining bitcoin. VCV with offices in New York and Chicago identified a site near Doniphan next to a Southern Public Power substation. The company says it would like to invest...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic prepares for rebuild after loss of Stars
KEARNEY — A season ago, Kearney Catholic was riding high, finishing the regular season 27-2. After the departure of eight seniors, including the top six, the Stars find themselves looking up at the mountain they just finished climbing. The seventh man on last season’s Stars is back, Quinten Hogeland,...
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Highway 6, Highway 4 back open in southern Nebraska following crash
ATLANTA, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 6 and Highway 4 are now back open. A crash has closed part of Highway 6 and Highway 4 Wednesday evening. The crash happened two miles west of the Atlanta. According to Nebraska 511, Highway 4 is closed between US 6 and I Road...
foodsafetynews.com
Temporary Restraining Order extended in child labor case involving large meat company
A preliminary injunction that prevents a labor contracting firm from providing child labor to JBS in Grand Island, NE, has been extended to Dec. 7. The preliminary injunction is against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh on Nov. 9, 2022, sued Packers Sanitation alleging...
