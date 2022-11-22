ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Kate Middleton dazzles in Diana’s jewels at King Charles’ banquet

Kate, the Princess of Wales, dazzled at King Charles III’s first state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. She wore the spectacular lover’s knot tiara and matching pearl drop earrings that were both favorites of Princess Diana. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Nov. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com

Priyanka Chopra's new pic of baby Malti is so cute we can hardly stand it

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories. In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her...
TODAY.com

‘The Home Edit’s’ Clea Shearer announces she is cancer-free

“The Home Edit” star Clea Shearer announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has officially transitioned from cancer patient to cancer survivor. The organizing expert chronicled her cancer journey in a series of touching posts.Nov. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives:' Christine says she finds her independence 'empowering'

Kody and Christine Brown have a (another) tense encounter in the upcoming episode of “Sister Wives.”. The former couple, whose divorce has been chronicled throughout the latest season of the TLC reality series, meet up at Christine's house to load several heavy items into a trailer for her move to Utah.
TODAY.com

Kyle Abrams from 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 debuts his new girlfriend

It's been a little over two months since Season Two "Love Is Blind" stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati got together during Netflix's "After the Altar" special ... and then announced they had broken up after it aired. Since then, Abrams shared that he is seeing someone new. In an...

