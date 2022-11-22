ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Widow essentially disappears after beginning new romance

DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Rose's" husband died five years ago, and since then she has struggled with grief and loneliness. She immersed herself in her church, friends and family. We usually talked three to five times per week and we traveled together. Rose decided to explore online dating. She met a man and her entire life changed. She has become totally involved, dependent, isolated and controlled. He wants nothing to do with any of her family, friends or church family. Rose has ceased all communication with others. In two months' time she bought a life insurance policy, moved in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Journalism

My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday

Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Divorcee’s dating life has been a roller coaster ride

DEAR ABBY: Since my divorce, I have started dating again. I was seeing a firefighter until I realized he was married with kids. Yes, I was angry with him for hiding the truth from me from the start. Then I started dating another guy I thought was the one for me. I even had him move in with me. At the beginning things went well, but now he has started to change. He doesn't pay as much attention to me as he did, and he thinks when I point out something I'm not comfortable with that I am trying to...
TEXAS STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After trying to donate kidney to boss, woman gets fired

In 2011, Debbie Stevens, a divorced mother of two from the US, offered to donate one of her kidneys to her boss, who was in urgent need of a transplant to save his life. Jackie Brusho, her supervisor, was an executive with the Atlantic Automotive Group, a sizable car dealership organization.
Tyla

Mum divides opinion after refusing to pay niece for babysitting

A mum has divided opinion online after refusing to pay her niece, who she asked to babysit her son for a couple of hours. The mum took to Reddit to explain that she had a family emergency when her husband was involved in a car accident. Frantically, she began searching for someone to watch her son Max while she rushed to his bedside.
The Atlantic

My Family Oversimplified My Brother’s Adoption Story

My brother arrived in my life like the rain always did: after fervent prayer and petitioning. My father was a crop duster in the Texas Panhandle, a land where memories of the Dust Bowl remained painfully fresh even as the farmers remained stubbornly persistent. And so we were always praying for rain, before Friday-night high-school football games, around the dinner table, at church on Sunday morning. When rain canceled the rodeo or a much-anticipated carnival, gratitude held our disappointment in check. When hail flattened crops and tornadoes ripped sheet-metal roofs off barns, we took the bitter with the sweet: At least we got some rain.

