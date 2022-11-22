Read full article on original website
Related
The ending of the 'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion' provides real justice and a more gratifying conclusion for audiences
The second half of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is a bit complicated to follow. Insider breaks down why the ending is significant.
AOL Corp
'1899': A Guide to the Mind-Bending Series, 'Dark' Connections, Bermuda Triangle and More
Fans of Lost, M. Night Shyamalan's twist-filled films, the recently canceledWestworld, or Netflix's other hit German series Dark, will enjoy 1899, the latest puzzle box period drama from creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. Released on Nov. 17, the multilingual series is already garnering lots of attention -- and will only get bigger as more viewers find it over the coming weekends. And like Squid Game last year, you don't want to fall behind on this one -- or it likely will be spoiled for you.
'Glass Onion' is a delightful murder mystery — with timely, wickedly sharp message
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a bit of a clunky title. But the film itself, which only ever calls itself “Glass Onion” on screen, is a delightful trifle of a mystery movie, a laugh-out-loud comedy that deserves to be a mass market theatrical hit. Sadly, it won’t be, as Netflix is only screening it for a week in movie houses before pulling it back to arrive on streaming for Christmas.
All we want for Christmas is a funnier Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special
Sorry to go full Scrooge, but there isn't much to this Marvel stocking stuffer.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
One Of Del Griffith's Best Lines In Planes, Trains And Automobiles Was Improvised By John Candy
Few in the history of comedy are missed like John Candy. Candy's own comedic background — famously getting his start as a member of Second City's Toronto branch and its "SCTV" television show — prepared him well for seemingly every scenario he might encounter on the set of a comedic film. It's why he was featured either in a lead or supporting role in so many of the most beloved comedies of the 1980s and early 90s: "Uncle Buck," "Stripes," "Spaceballs," and the list goes on.
‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’: Steve Martin ‘Gets a Tear in His Eye’ Over 1 John Candy Line
One John Candy line in the Thanksgiving classic ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’ made Steve Martin teary-eyed long after filming.
'A Christmas Story' Actor Reportedly Wants to Buy the Iconic Movie House That Just Hit the Market
The iconic A Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio, might be scooped up by the actors who starred the classic film. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 movie, told TMZ that he and other cast members are interested in purchasing the property — though, he did not identify which co-stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Meet the Houston designer dressing Swifties and 'Twilight' fans alike
Madison Sinclair's BUGGIRL200 designs are weird. She likes them that way.
At long last, Lars von Trier finishes 'The Kingdom'
The Danish provocateur returns to the haunted hospital of his '90s TV series 'The Kingdom.'
Emilyn Claid review – sexy, funny fantasies dipped in clay
A 72-year-old with close-cropped silver hair, tattoos and a leather vest, posing to 2am dance music with a fur cloak and killer stare. It’s not what you expect from a grandmother, but Emilyn Claid has never been one to conform. It’s 23 years since Claid’s last stage appearance. She...
Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse is the best case for publicly funded TV yet
There are two very different sides to Netflix. On the one hand, there’s the glitz: the prestige-laden films by venerated directors (Roma; The Irishman; The Power of the Dog). The glossy hit series like Stranger Things or Squid Game. But then there’s the other stuff. Just as crucial to Netflix’s business model – perhaps more crucial – is the streamer’s extensive catalogue of less reputable material. From salacious true crime docs to paranormal investigation series, Netflix is teeming with programmes that fall somewhere between being knowingly pulpy and outright schlock. In a climate where new streaming services seem to launch every few months, adding to the competition...
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer.Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes. (And bother everyone with your newly acquired trivia.)'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was supposed to be a flop"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a cozy holiday classic now, but some of the people involved in its production thought it was going to bomb with audiences. The 1965 film was created as a TV special...
Digital Trends
The 10 best war movies ever made
War is a genre as old as the movies themselves. Some offer visceral thrills, trying to immerse you in what it means to be in battle. Others take a different tack, and are more contemplative about their subject matter. Whatever road they take, though, great war movies are always at...
The house from ‘A Christmas Story’ is for Sale As Sequel Film Debuts On HBOMax
A Christmas Story is one of those movies I cannot, and WILL not avoid when it gets to the holidays. Even someone as set in my ways to "not start Christmas until After Thanksgiving Dinner," it's now a tradition to tune in to the 24-hour broadcast of "A Christmas Story" on TBS (when I'm not watching football, of course).
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
iheart.com
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
‘Beautifully chosen’: David Hockney’s yellow Crocs impress King Charles
It is a question that must have plagued those attending King Charles’s first luncheon for the Order of Merit on Thursday – what to wear while eating partridge pie with the new monarch. For the 85-year-old artist David Hockney it was simple – his signature checked Savile Row...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0