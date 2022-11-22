ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

This weekend brings Small Business Saturday, music, and Santa!

Looking for something festive this weekend? No worries, there’s plenty from Small Business Saturday shopping to music. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in our area:. Trivia Night at the Distillery | Friday, November 25 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Come out to your local distillery for trivia night! Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. with the game at 8 p.m. The winning team gets a bottle of whiskey or rum if 21 years or older!
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: 2022 Bayou Arts Fest

A great time was had at the 2022 Bayou Arts Fest in downtown Houma, this past Sunday, November 20, 2022. Featuring a cook-off, live music, dancing, art, craft booths, and delicious food, the event was a success. Funds raised by the event will support the The Bayou Regional Arts Council in its effort to support arts access in the Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes through grants, workshops, and networking opportunities for artists and organizations.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
METAIRIE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Annual Houma Christmas Parade to be held Saturday, December 3

Join the Houma community in welcoming the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Parade and lighting of the Christmas tree!. The annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Terrebonne High School. The parade will roll down Main Street, turn on to Barrow Street, and end at the corner of Barrow Street and School street.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, Here’s how you can lend a hand

Celebrating Giving Tuesday can look like many different things including giving to local charities. 2022 Giving Tuesday is November 29 and there are some local ways to give. Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide and was created in 2012 to have a day to encourage people to do good things, especially for others. It has grown into a well-celebrated day and some even celebrate it every Tuesday by giving back in some form.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities

This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center to Close Temporarily for Building Maintenance

The Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center is announcing a closure required to accommodate building improvements and repair damages from Hurricane Ida. The Center will be closed to the public beginning November 29 until further notice. All programming during this time will be suspended as most of the downstairs portion of the building is having old flooring removed and new flooring installed. The park plans to reopen on December 22, 2022, barring any unexpected delays in the project. Any changes to this schedule will be posted on our park’s website Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center – Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov), and on our social media channels.
JEAN LAFITTE, LA
WWL-TV

Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police

NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy