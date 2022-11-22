The Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center is announcing a closure required to accommodate building improvements and repair damages from Hurricane Ida. The Center will be closed to the public beginning November 29 until further notice. All programming during this time will be suspended as most of the downstairs portion of the building is having old flooring removed and new flooring installed. The park plans to reopen on December 22, 2022, barring any unexpected delays in the project. Any changes to this schedule will be posted on our park’s website Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center – Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov), and on our social media channels.

