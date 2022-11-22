Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
Related
ORANGE HUSH
CLEMSON – Can South Carolina make it two huge victories in back-to-back weeks? Next up is Clemson, and an opportunity to snap what is currently a seven-game losing streak to the in-state rival. There has already been some streak-breaking this season for the Gamecocks (7-4), having beaten Texas A&M and Kentucky.
Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina
CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Obviously a tough day, but you have to congratulate South Carolina and Shane. They flat-out earned it. "Heart breaks. Obviously you never, ever want to lose. And there's...
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
'A total team win'
CLEMSON – South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield deserves a ton of credit for the 31-30 win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. But every single person in that program deserves a ton of credit. From head coach Shane Beamer all the way down to the guy...
Rattler, Wells come up big in Gamecocks win over Tigers
CLEMSON - South Carolina’s offense put together another strong performance which would help them upset the No. 7 Clemson Tigers by a score of 31-30 in Memorial Stadium. The Gamecocks (8-4, 7-4) recorded 414 total yards which was 78 more than the Tigers (10-2, 8-0) who tallied 336. Quarterback...
Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson
We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over Georgia Tech
After two quarters of play on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs found themselves in a low-scoring slugfest with Georgia Tech. Come the third quarter, the Bulldogs capitalized on two crucial mistakes by the Yellow Jackets to put the game out of reach. Georgia cashed in on a bobbled snap by Georgia...
Vann goes down with game-ending injury
CLEMSON – South Carolina football wide receiver Josh Vann is going to miss the rest of the game. Making a first down catch late in the first quarter, Vann came down awkwardly on his left leg and the injury appeared to be significant. Vann made the catch along the...
Snap Judgments: Georgia football finishes strong to close regular season undefeated
It wasn’t pretty for all four quarters Saturday, but in the end Georgia did more than enough to dispatch its in-state rival. Georgia peeled off 27 unanswered points on Georgia Tech in the second half of a 37-14 Bulldogs victory. The win was by no means a perfect one for the Bulldogs, which gave up a 75-yard touchdown drive on the game’s opening possession and had some missed opportunities offensively that allowed the Yellow Jackets to hang around for two quarters.
Georgia football dominates Georgia Tech in second half of rivalry victory
After two quarters of play on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs found themselves in a low-scoring slugfest with Georgia Tech. Come the third quarter, the Bulldogs capitalized on two crucial mistakes by the Yellow Jackets to put the game out of reach. Georgia cashed in on a bobbled snap by Georgia...
Georgia Tech Leads Georgia Early, 7-3
Georgia Tech travels to Athens, Georgia to face Georgia in a Noon ET kickoff. The Jackets are 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. UGa enters the game undefeated and ranked number one in the country. The game will be the final game of the regular season for both teams.
Halftime observations from Georgia football’s rivalry game with Georgia Tech
Although the Georgia Bulldogs came into Saturday’s game as a heavy favorite, the Bulldogs found themselves in the middle of a fight against their in-state rival. Georgia leads Georgia Tech 10-7 after two back-and-forth quarters of play between the two teams. The Yellow Jackets opened the game with an impressive 11-play scoring drive, but the Bulldogs battled back with a Jack Podlesny field goal and a Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown catch to hold a slim lead at the break.
Get to know Lady Vol Jillian Hollingshead
Media Day with the Lady Vols basketball team means a chance to ask players several get-to-know-you questions and at least one about hoops. This 2022-23 series will continue with Jillian Hollingshead. Hollingshead, a 6-5 sophomore forward from Gainesville, Georgia, transferred to Tennessee after her freshman season at Georgia following her...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0