Paullina, IA

nwestiowa.com

Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash

HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for strangulation

SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Michigan man charged for OWI, pot, pills

SIOUX CENTER—A 26-year-old Taylor, MI, man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver, a controlled substance — ecstasy; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jury acquits Hawarden man of federal drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man arrested during an April drug bust in Sioux City has been acquitted of federal charges. After a one-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found Jose Montes-Topete, 26, not guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent and aiding and abetting another in the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
HAWARDEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment

Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Bryand Danny stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Toyota Highlander on the 1500 block of south Third Avenue,...
SHELDON, IA
kelo.com

Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients

SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two cited following stop in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Two people were charged following a traffic stop about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Rock Rapids. The charges against 19-year-old Jonah Ariah Davis of Larchwood and 38-year-old Timothy Rolland Hollenbeck of Rock Rapids stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville on South Bradley Street near First Avenue in Rock Rapids for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Milford man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Justin Haubrich, 46, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy...
MILFORD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn woman charged for OWI in Sheldon

SHELDON—A 36-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Karen Ann King stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two charged following stabbing in George

GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
GEORGE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man is behind bars after Storm Lake Police served an arrest warrant from another county yesterday (Monday). According to a release from the police department, 30-year-old Damien Fisher had an active warrant out of Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was arrested at his home in the 1100 Block of Lake Avenue, and when he was searched police reportedly found a small amount of what they believed was methamphetamine.
STORM LAKE, IA

