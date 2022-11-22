Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Shakes Off Slow Start to Beat Lafayette 70-57
Penn State bounced back from a sluggish start to beat Lafayette 70-57 Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Lafayette (1-6) jumped out to a 7-3 lead to start to game. Penn State (6-1) scored its first three field goals on 3-pointers. The two came from Cam Wynter. Penn State looked sluggish at the beginning of the game, getting out hustled and outrebounded by the Leopards. Lafayette led 19-12 lead at the under-12 timeout of the first half.
How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Lafayette on Black Friday
Penn State returns from a brief holiday break to take on Lafayette at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and can only be seen on BTN+. Penn State is 5-1 under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are coming...
Is it Rose Bowl or bust for Penn State Football?
Penn State Football has one regular season game remaining, but it’s time to start looking at what bowl season will look like for the Nittany Lions. Penn State football would like to finish this season 10-2 and head to a major bowl game, but which bowl will it be?
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 4 p.m.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘The Prettiest Block of Wood’: PSU Captains, Franklin Weigh in on Land Grant Trophy
On paper, this year’s Penn State-Michigan State game is a mismatch. Neither team is playing for a Big Ten East championship like Ohio State and Michigan will be Saturday. It won’t have any impact on the College Football Playoff picture like Ohio State-Michigan will and Notre Dame-USC could.
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Canton prepares for state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria
TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canton football team is practicing at Towanda this week, on the turf in preparation for its state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria. The Warriors are looking to return to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year and are coming off a rare November bye week.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Here’s where you can park for free in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
Clearfield County appoints new Commissioner
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October. Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as […]
abc23.com
Bellefonte Waterfront Delay
More delays are expected for a long-awaited downtown development project in one Centre County community. The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has been on the drawing board for four years, but it has actually been in the works since the old Bush House Hotel burned down in 2006. The project would consist...
Schmitt to open new office in Downtown Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks. Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to […]
Lycoming Mall redevelopment project gets funding
Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment. FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who...
wtaj.com
Local single mother creates tasty new business with the help of her kids
DUNLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the town of Dunlo Pennsylvania — there’s a single mother of five working hard to support her kids. Not only that, she’s giving back to a great mission — and it all started with pretzels. “About 12 years ago we...
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
erienewsnow.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
