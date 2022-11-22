Penn State bounced back from a sluggish start to beat Lafayette 70-57 Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Lafayette (1-6) jumped out to a 7-3 lead to start to game. Penn State (6-1) scored its first three field goals on 3-pointers. The two came from Cam Wynter. Penn State looked sluggish at the beginning of the game, getting out hustled and outrebounded by the Leopards. Lafayette led 19-12 lead at the under-12 timeout of the first half.

