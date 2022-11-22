ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Shakes Off Slow Start to Beat Lafayette 70-57

Penn State bounced back from a sluggish start to beat Lafayette 70-57 Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Lafayette (1-6) jumped out to a 7-3 lead to start to game. Penn State (6-1) scored its first three field goals on 3-pointers. The two came from Cam Wynter. Penn State looked sluggish at the beginning of the game, getting out hustled and outrebounded by the Leopards. Lafayette led 19-12 lead at the under-12 timeout of the first half.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Is it Rose Bowl or bust for Penn State Football?

Penn State Football has one regular season game remaining, but it’s time to start looking at what bowl season will look like for the Nittany Lions. Penn State football would like to finish this season 10-2 and head to a major bowl game, but which bowl will it be?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southern Columbia Area High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Canton prepares for state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canton football team is practicing at Towanda this week, on the turf in preparation for its state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria. The Warriors are looking to return to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year and are coming off a rare November bye week.
CANTON, PA
WTAJ

Here’s where you can park for free in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County appoints new Commissioner

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Court Administrator announced the appointment of their new Commissioner on Wednesday after Antonio Scotto’s resignation in October. Mary Tatum was appointed to the position by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Court Administrator, F. Cortez ‘Chip’ Bell III announced. Tatum, from Houtzdale, will become the third person to serve as […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Bellefonte Waterfront Delay

More delays are expected for a long-awaited downtown development project in one Centre County community. The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has been on the drawing board for four years, but it has actually been in the works since the old Bush House Hotel burned down in 2006. The project would consist...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Schmitt to open new office in Downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks. Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming Mall redevelopment project gets funding

Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment. FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

