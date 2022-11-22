Read full article on original website
EatingWell
Can People With Diabetes Eat Cranberry Sauce?
Cranberry sauce usually ends up on the table without fail during the holiday season. Since cranberries are only in season and widely available for a small window of time in the late fall and early winter, it's no wonder their appearance is usually warmly received. Because cranberries are naturally quite tart, cranberry sauce is cooked with a large amount of sugar added to it, including the canned varieties. This may leave people with diabetes wondering whether this Thanksgiving favorite is something they can have. The good news is that you absolutely can enjoy cranberry sauce if you have diabetes, read on for more information on how to do it in a healthy way.
Futurism
So Many People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss That Actual Diabetics Are Having Trouble Getting It
At this point, it's likely that Ozempic has somehow come into your personal zeitgeist. The expensive, name-brand version of semaglutide — which, importantly, was originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes — has been in high demand after going viral on TikTok, where it's picking up a reputation as an effective weight loss aid.
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
4 Of The Worst Carbs That Almost Always Stall Your Weight Loss Efforts, According To Dietitians
Not all carbohydrates are bad, and many foods that contain carbs can help add balance and nutrients to a healthy, weight loss-friendly diet. However, there are several kinds of foods with carbs that may not seem too unhealthy, but could prevent you from losing weight. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about refined carbohydrates and why it’s best to avoid them as much as possible— especially if you’re frequently exercising and working to lose weight.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
L.A. Weekly
10 Herbs To Help You Lose Weight
Are you looking to lose weight naturally? If so, you may consider adding some herbs to your diet. Undoubtedly, losing weight can be a frustrating and difficult process. You might consider herbal remedies in an effort to give yourself a boost. There are many herbs for weight loss that you can choose from. These herbs offer anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-diabetic, cholesterol-lowering, and hormone-balancing properties and aid in weight loss.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Thyroid Medication for Weight Loss
Thyroid patients often struggle with their weight. If you are reading this, and you have low thyroid or hypothyroidism, then you probably know what I am talking about. Your thyroid is one of the primary regulators of your metabolism. This is why people who have low thyroid or hypothyroidism end...
EatingWell
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
9 Smart Bedtime Snacks for Diabetics
Many people with diabetes deliberately nosh at night to keep glucose levels from plummeting while they sleep. A snack before bed isn’t a bad impulse, says Dr. Fran Cogen, MD, director of the childhood and adolescent diabetes program at Children’s National Health System. But the wrong kind of snack can actually make things worse. Instead of high-carb fare like chips, “aim for a bedtime snack of protein plus carbohydrate,” she says.
WebMD
Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids
Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
cohaitungchi.com
Beets and Diabetes: Everything You Need to Know
Beets are the beauties of the garden-vibrant red and full of powerful health-promoting nutrients. But, are they a good choice if you have diabetes? Here’s everything you need to know about beets and diabetes!. Beets are a favorite among people of all ages and it’s no surprise why! They’re...
Dietitians Say This Is The One Change You Need To Make At Thanksgiving To Avoid Weight Gain
Thanksgiving is one of the most beloved and cherished seasonal holidays for many, as it brings family and friends together, as well as great food. If you’ve been working to lose weight and want to prevent overeating or weight gain during the ho...
Sioux City Journal
What toddlers need in their diet and what food to avoid serving them
Q: My toddler is getting more curious about food and feeding himself. What are good things to give to him, and what should I avoid?. A: It’s great that your toddler is showing interest in what he eats and wants to be a part of choosing food. With your 2-year-old's blossoming language and social skills, he’s ready to become an active mealtime participant. He should no longer be drinking from a bottle, and he can now eat many of the same foods that the rest of the family is enjoying. His diet should include three healthy meals a day, plus one or two snacks.
cohaitungchi.com
The Benefits and Risks of Avocados for People with Diabetes
Avocados are low in carbohydrates, which means they have little effect on blood sugar levels. A recent study published in Nutrition Journal evaluated the effects of adding half an avocado to the standard lunch of healthy, overweight people. They discovered that avocados do not significantly impact blood sugar levels. Part...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lose Weight With PCOS: A Doctor Explains
Between 4 and 20% of reproductive-age women have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Patients with PCOS often find it’s much harder to lose weight than it is for those without PCOS—and much easier to gain weight unintentionally. If you have PCOS and are trying to lose weight, you may feel frustrated that you’re doing everything “right” while the scale isn’t budging.
Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug
A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well. **Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**
I'm doing intermittent fasting to lose weight and gain muscle. A dietitian said to eat more carbs and be less restrictive.
Jen, 47, leads an active lifestyle, but the dietitian Alix Turoff said she might benefit from moving away from intermittent fasting and resting more.
Medical News Today
Insulin resistance diet: Are beans or potatoes OK to eat if you have diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disorder influenced by diet and other lifestyle factors. People with diabetes can work with nutritionists and other specialists to develop meal plans that are diverse and nutritious. One food that nutritionists may ask people with diabetes to initially stay away from or lower their...
