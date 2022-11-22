Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
wfxrtv.com
Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission
Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
Alleghany County to be featured on Real Virginia program
This January, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Alleghany County as part of its County Close-up segment. Each month, the feature focuses on a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective. Burke Moeller, video producer for Farm Bureau, will interview local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays in the county, which sectors are most prevalent and how the industry is changing. The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Alleghany had a total of 165 farms on 30,857 acres, and the market value of all agricultural...
Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
Along the race route: Texas Tavern
WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson stops in to Texas Tavern along the race route for Foodie Thursday!
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor, Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992, from 1955 until he died in 1999. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton Forge, and...
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Being blessed by blessing others
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WSLS
Christmas Tree farm in Bedford County starts the busy holiday season
Bedford County, VA – “We’ve been doing it so long that people we met as kids are now bringing their kids,” owner of Dancing Hill Tree Farm Richard Miles said. Dancing Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Bedford County started out as a small family operation run by Miles.
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
WDBJ7.com
Families continue having fun at Elmwood on Ice
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘Tis the season for winter-loving dates, like ice skating, presented by Your Hometown Station. Elmwood on Ice is in full swing in Downtown Roanoke. We spoke with a family who’s been attending every year since they moved to the Star City. They said they were happy when it didn’t rain Friday and were among the first to enjoy the Winter Wonderland.
WDBJ7.com
Sirens & Salutes honors fallen heroes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
WDBJ7.com
New diner concept opening in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new diner is set to open in Salem December 1. The West Salem Diner will occupy the space of the former West Salem BBQ. Watch the video to see Chef Steven stop by 7@four along with Jo Jo Soprano to preview the business.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit asking for donations to help families impacted by gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first holiday after losing a loved one can be hard. That is why a non-profit is coming together to spread joy this holiday season. Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, is hosting a Christmas of hope, a walk-through event for children who lost parents to gun violence this year.
